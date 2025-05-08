Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular radio DJ, Kevin Diers, has died it has been confirmed as tributes pour in for the much-loved rock fan.

Kevin Diers, a popular host on Seattle rock radio outlet KISW, has died. Diers hosted a number of shows on the station, championing the US city's music scene, as well as metal music and professional wrestling.

Hailing from North Carolina, the host landed a job at the broadcaster after winning a competition to host the Metal Shop show with Ian Reas, progressing to present fan favourite programme, Loud & Local.

The station announced the tragic news today (May 8), but did not give any further details of his passing. A KISW spokesperson said the station had "lost a member of the family this week".

They added: "Kevin has been a part of the family here at The Rock after winning a contest to host Metal Shop with his friend an co-host Ian Reas. He later went on to be the long time host of Loud and Local as well.

"Kevin brought infectious enthusiasm and passion for everything he did, especially Seattle music, the metal scene and pro wrestling. Local musicians and metal fans lost one of their biggest champions and we all lost a dear friend."

Special episodes of Metal Shop and Loud & Local are planned this weekend the station said, "as we pay tribute to our brother Kevin Diers", with the statement adding, "We miss you already".

Diers had two decades of experience in broadcasting, as an announcer and board operator. He got his start at the Green River College in Auburn as a radio host on KGRG, before studying journalism at Western Washington University. He was also a podcast producer, a freelance music writer, and cat lover, according to one biography.

The DEFY wrestling organisation posted a tribute to the host, saying: "We are deeply saddened to hear that our brother, Kevin Diers, has passed away. Kevin has worked with DEFY since day one. RIP, my friend."

No further details surrounding the death have been released.