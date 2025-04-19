Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Daughter of Dominic Chianese - star of Sopranos and The Godfather II - has died at the age of 58.

Sopranos star Dominic Chianese - known to millions around the world as Corado 'Uncle Junior' Soprano in the gangster drama - is mourning the loss of his daughter. Sarah Francesca Chianese passed away on April 15 at the age of 58 having suffered glioblastoma - a cancerous brain tumour.

The Chianese family shared the news on social media, saying: "Sarah Francesca Chianese, daughter of Dominic Chianese, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 15. She battled glioblastoma and was only 58 years old. Her father stayed by her side 'til the very end."

Her sister, Rebecca, added: "Sarah was a bright light in this world, she wanted everyone to live their happiest life and smile when they think of her."

Sopranos star Dominic Chianese - known to millions as Corado 'Uncle Junior' Soprano - is mourning the loss of his daughter Sarah Francesca Chianese | mangiaandenjoy / Instagram

Though best known for portraying Uncle Junior in HBO series The Sopranos between 1997 and 2007, musician and dancer Dominic, now 94, also appeared as Johnny Ola in The Godfather Part II, and Leander Whitlock in Boardwalk Empire.

Sarah's brother, Dominic Junior, told People the actor was with his daughter during her final days. "I would just like to say that my father was there in her final days to support her in her transition. It was important to her and him both," he said.

He raised his sister's kindness and said she "knew how to throw a party because she had a catering business. I just think that that's such a great quality, if somebody knows how to throw a party".

"She was dedicated to her craft, like a real artist when it came to that," he added.

Her son, posting on social media, said she was "one of the most accomplished women I've ever known". "Whether it was reclaiming and restoring old barns, working in a law firm in her early twenties, or dominating the Hudson Valley with her catering company in her late fifties, she got the job done —always in record time, with unreal competence," he added.