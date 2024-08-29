Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

April Cantelo, who was married to conductor Colin Davis, was the main breadwinner of the family.

Soprano April Cantelo, who was born on 2 April, 1928, came from a musical family as her father Herbert Cantelo was an amateur cellist. Although she had dreams of becoming a ‘research scientist-medical type,’ she revealed in 1971 to the Oakland Tribune, she showed her musicality from a young age as she played piano and sang in the church choir.

April Cantelo also took piano lessons at the Royal college of Music in London, she was educated at Chelmsford Girls School. April Cantelo also attended Dartington Hall, an arts college in Devon and studied with Vilem Tausky when she joined the National Opera Studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She met her husband, the future conductor Colin Davis when she appeared with the Glyndebourne Festival Chorus. In 1950, the couple married and during this time, she was the primary breadwinner.

April Cantelo told the Daily Mail that “My career took off before his, because I was a young singer and there “So he had to do his share of the babysitting, which was probably frustrating.”

Legendary soprano April Cantelo has died at the age of 96. April Cantelo and fellow cast member in an English Opera Group production of 'Love In A Village' at Sadler's Wells, London, wearing costumes designed by Osbert Lancaster | Getty Images

It was at the 1950 Edinburgh Festival that April Cantelo made her solo debut with the Glyndebourne company. The Telegraph reported that “The following year she appeared, again as Barbarina, on the Sussex stage. In 1953 she reprised her Echo there and also sang Blonde in Mozart’s Die Entführung aus dem Serail.

“By then she had made her first appearance at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, with a small role in The Magic Flute conducted by John Pritchard. She had also made her debut at the Aldeburgh “Festival, playing a charming Rosetta in Arthur Oldham’s realisation of Thomas Arne’s 18th-century pastiche Love in a Village for the English Opera Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

April Cantelo’s husband Colin Davis predeceased her in 2013. However, their marriage had been dissolved back in 1964 after Davis began a relationship with their children’s Iranian au pair. Colin Davis was knighted in 1980. The couple had two children, Suzanne and Christopher.

Glyndebourne opera house paid tribute to April Cantelo on Instagram and said: “We are very sad to hear April Cantelo, the talented English soprano, has died. She began her career in the Glyndebourne Chorus in 1948 and, following her solo debut in 1950, performed regularly with the company for the next 20 years. Beyond her impressive performances, Cantelo became a cherished mentor to younger singers. She will be greatly missed.”

Artist Ruth Swain also paid tribute to April on Instagram and said: “An amazing lady whose voice inspired so many. She now hangs in my home and smiles at me everyday when I walk down the stairs. A beautiful, unbelievably talented lady. She will be sadly missed. Thank you April for letting me into your life.” Ruth Swain’s tribute accompanied a painting that she had taken of April Cantelo.