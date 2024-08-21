Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler took to her Instagram to share her relief that her son Beau has left hospital and shared her thanks to all the staff who helped nurse him back to recovery.

On 6 August, 2024, Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler took to her Instagram to explain what had happened to lead her 10 year old son Beau to be hospitalised. She said: “My Beau, 4 weeks ago, what seemed like a normal virus for our son, turned into a nightmare. Beau has, what we believe to be, ADEM. To say this has been hard, is an understatement and I’ve never felt more broken. But I have also never felt more love. The way our friends and family have come to our rescue during this terrible time has been one one of the most incredible things to experience.”

Actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler took to her Instagram to share her relief that her son Beau has left hospital | AFP via Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a separate post four days ago, Jamie-Lynn shared a video of her son Beau leaving hospital with hospital staff cheering him as he walked down the corridor. Jamie Lynn said: “After 33 days, we are busting out of here! My brave boy, you are a walking miracle. The rest of this story will be Beau’s to tell, if he chooses to one day. Thank you to the INCREDIBLE staff at Dells Children’s Hospital. The way you take care of your patients and the way you guide their families through the process, I just don’t have enough words. I’m in awe of your patience, dedication, and expertise… But, no offence. I hope we never see you again. Thank you for all the love and prayers. They worked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie-Lynn has been inundated with over 1000 messages. WWE Hall of Famer Stacy Keibler said: “Chills!!! We keep watching it over and over and I can’t stop crying. This day goes down in history. You are a warrior!! We love you so much Beau, Jamie Cutler and Jack,” whilst actor Jerry Ferrera said: “Just awesome.”

According to The New York Post, “The Sopranos star’s oldest child was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis and went through a ‘nightmare’ experience in the ICU.

Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children’s website describes acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM) “as a rare inflammatory condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. It often follows on from a minor infection such as a cold, and is the result of the immune system becoming mis-programmed, and activating immune cells to attack the healthy myelin (a fatty protective coating) covering the nerves.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Ormond Street Hospital says ADEM is normally treated by “Corticosteroid treatment which can help reduce some symptoms and may stop new symptoms from developing. Once the diagnosis is made, corticosteroids are usually given into a vein once a day for the next three to five days. Most young people start to get better quickly, and make a full recovery. If there is no sign of improvement within a few days, other treatments may need to be considered.”