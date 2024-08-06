'This Morning' TV vet Dr Scott Miller rushed to hospital after experiencing the 'worst back pain of his life'
TV vet Dr Scott Miller shared a video from his hospital bed earlier today (Tuesday August 6) after spending the night in A&E.
Miller, who is a familiar face on the “This Morning” sofa, looked visibly drained and tired as he recorded the video while laid in bed, revealing to his 105,000 followers that he’s unable to stand up.
He began: "I'm having a bit of a tough time. I've really really injured my back and can't stand up at the moment." He then explained he spent the night in A&E but he has been moved to await an MRI scan.
In the caption, he added: "The staff have been amazing, so attentive and kind as I received pain medication, examinations and soon an MRI for the worst back pain I’ve ever experienced in my life. This is not a pity party or a sympathy request, rather a grateful post for the kindness and humanity I’ve witnessed and experienced since my admission to hospital."
Scott, who is from Australia originally, went on: “If there is nothing else to unite us here in the UK, it is the incredible free health care we receive from the NHS.”
48-year-old Scott received many messages of support from fans and famous friends in the comments, who all shared their well wishes for a speedy recovery. ‘This Morning’ presenter Dermot O'Leary wrote: "Hey man, get well soon." “Hope you feel better soon Scott,” said fellow TV health expert Dr Zoe Williams.
A fan said: "Sorry to hear you're in such pain. Hope the MRI gives you answers and you're feeling better soon." Another said: "Sorry to hear you're in such pain Dr Scott. Sending all my best wishes for a speedy recovery. Very glad you're receiving the best treatment and care.”
A fourth said: “Always thinking of others, you are one of a kind. Sad to hear that you are in so much pain, I hope with all my heart that your back injury is not that serious, and good to know that you are in safe hands with wonderful people around you. Lots of love and hope you feel better soon.”
