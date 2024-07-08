Gok Wan and his dad, John Tung Shing Wan. Photo by Instagram/therealgokwan. | Instagram/therealgokwan

TV presenter Gok Wan has told his fans that his dad is in hospital because he “has been a little poorly”.

The TV presenter, fashionista, chef and DJ took to his Instagram page on Sunday (July 7) to tell his 1.1 million followers that his beloved father, John Tung Shing Wan, has been admitted to hospital.

Sharing a series of images of himself laying next to his dad in a hospital bed, Wan wrote: “Poppa Wan has been a little poorly so is having some tests done in hospital. Obvs we are all smothering him in love (which he can’t get enough of).”

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing his appreciation for the NHS, he continued: “Being his “baby” I obvs have to get into bed with him for cuddles! The nurses and staff at the hospital have been lovely and kind and super human. We (heart emoji) the NHS thank you for looking after my Daddy x”

He also shared a sweet video of his dad, who appeared to be in high spirits, telling Wan that he was he was his “baby”. Wan, who will celebrate his milestone 50th birthday this year, did not reveal exactly what health issues his father is having.

In a follow-up post, he shared another photo of him smiling next to his dad, who was by then asleep. He wrote: “Poppa Wan couldn’t settle until I got into bed with him and cuddled him until he fell asleep. It’s amazing that once upon a time it the was the other way around. Love my dad.”

Wan has been met with lots of support from his famous friends, and also fans. Fellow radio presenter Gaby Roslin said: “Send him a big hug from me and I do hope he gets stronger soon my darling.” Referring to the video of Wan’s dad, fellow celebrity chef Juliet Sear wrote: “Love the last one. Get well soon poppa Wan xxx.”

One fan wrote: “Aww love poppa Wan. Wishing him better. And we are always our parents babies. xx.” A second said: “He looks very well and very loved! Hoping all is well xxxx.” A third said: “Gok u are so cute wishing ur (sic) Dad well.”

Wan’s dad’s hospitalisation comes at the same time as he celebrated the life of his late best friend. The fashion icon, 49, confirmed on social media that his friend Ali, better known as Fanny McPhee, died after being diagnosed with cancer in May. At the time, he wrote a tribute to her, saying: “Ali was the smartest, most courageous, sensitive and kind person any one of us could have had the privilege to meet. In my eyes, she was simply perfect. We spent many years preparing for this moment but no amount of talks or planning could have prepared me for this overwhelming pain.”