Celebrity chef Shirley Chung, who was a finalist in Season 11 of TV show Top Chef and also competed in season 14, revealed that she has had a series of dental issues since last December.

Shirley Chung shared a message about her diagnosis on Instagram, as well as a video and photographs of her shaving off her hair in preparation for chemotherapy. She said in the message after explaining about her dental issues that “I bit my tongue severely; I fractured my tooth and had to extract it and get an implant… we thought it was because I am a heavy teeth grinder. And I was too busy to see a EMT specialist. The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue. A few days later, I was diagnosed, stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes.

“I was very calm when doctors delivered the news, as a chef, I’ve always thrive under pressure. I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible, so I can start on the treatment plans.

Top Chef Shirley Chung reveals Stage 4 Tongue Cancer diagnosis on social media and asks fans to cheer her on | Getty Images for The Art of Elys

“Sunday June 2nd, Dr. Ho, my lead oncologist at Cedar Sinai called to discuss treatment plans. I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn’t, all I heard was “option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue” … Jimmy was holding it together for both of us, asking if we have any option that I can keep my tongue and the survival rates “There is another option, which was a unicorn case, at University of Chicago, they cured a patient (a chef!) with radiation and chemo, but you will have to go to Chicago” Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too.

“I just finished 6 weeks of Chemo (and have many more to go), going to the hospital 4 times a week for injections, it’s like a full time job. My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better and I can eat most normal food now. I am learning to lean on others, to let go, to be more vulnerable ….. it took me 2 weeks of contemplating to decide to tell my parents about my cancer, only my close circle of friends and my sister have known until now. I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me. Your love and support will carry me through. Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!”

Following her post many fans, including chefs such as Alex Guarnaschelli have taken to Instagram to share their support. Alex Guarnaschelli said: “Sending you so much love. Don’t be a chef at this time. Be a person who’s cool with getting support and love. You are loved all around you. Sending you positive vibes. Very brave of you to share with us.” Shirley Chung replied to her post and said: “I am trying my hard not Cheffing everything right now, taking everything in. Love you,” followed by two red heart emojis.