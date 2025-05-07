Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chicago musician Nathan Jerde - drummer for post-grunge band The Ponys - has died.

Drummer for garage rock grungers The Ponys - Nathan Jerde - has died, it has been revealed. The Chicago musician was an early member of the post-grunge band, who have released three studio albums.

News of Jerde's passing was confirmed by Matador Records and the band’s former record label, In the Red. In the Red posted: "[Jerde] was an awesome guy and a fantastic drummer. To say he will be missed is an understatement."

The Ponys were formed in 2001 by singer and guitarist Jered Gummere and bassist Melissa Elias, with Jerde later joining on drums. After releasing a number of singles the band signed to Los Angeles-based In the Red and issued their debut long-player - Laced with Romance - in 2004.

Drummer for garage rock grungers The Ponys - Nathan Jerde - has died | In The Red Records / Instagram

Promoting the album, they toured with the likes of The Fall and the Fiery Furnaces, before recording their second album with legendary producer, Steve Albini, who had shot to fame after working with the likes of The Pixies, Nirvana, and PJ Harvey.

Their third and final studio album, Turn the Lights Out, was issued in 2007 and the band seemed to disappear from the limelight, returning briefly in 2010 with an EP - Deathbed + 4 - and a one-off reunion show in 2017.