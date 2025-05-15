A reality TV star and mum-of-two has candidly opened up to her fans about the cancer scare she is currently going through in an emotional Instagram video.

34-year-old Lala Kent, star of The Vanderpump Rules, told her followers that she received some devastating health news recently when she went to see her doctor after noticing ‘a blister’ and discoloration on one of her eyes.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram page on Tuesday (May 13), the reality star, who will not appear in the reboot of the hit Bravo show which made her famous, explained that she “originally went to an eye doctor” and was told it seemed to be just inflammation. But, feeling that wasn’t correct, she sought a second opinion and and was then giving the devastating news the issue may be caused by pre-cancer.

“For some reason, that just didn't feel right because the drops that he gave me weren't working so I went to a doctor's appointment today to a doctor that came highly recommended. And he looked at it and said ‘I do not think it is that at all. I actually want to biopsy it because to me it looks like it could be pre-cancer’,” she said. “So again, maybe. We're trying to expedite surgery to remove it and see what it actually is,” she added.

In a follow-up video a short time later, Kent continued to discuss what will happen to her now, and she also zoomed the camera in one her eye to better show the discoloration. The mum-of-two also admitted she's been “obsessing over it”.

The TV personality then explained that she first noticed the difference in her eye colour nearly two months earlier when there was “just the slightest bit of discoloration”. She added, “Like a week and a half ago it started becoming like an actual - like it looked like a blister to me. And I'm like ‘what is that?’ Again it could be nothing and that is the hope . . . ,” she then paused mid-sentence and became emotional as she finished what she was saying. “That when they go in it is nothing,” she concluded.

Vanderpump Rules reality TV star and mum-of-two Lala Kent has found she has pre-cancer in her eye after noticing a 'blister' on her eye and some discoloration. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Evenflo

The star told her followers that she has been told that she will now need to undergo a procedure where doctors will “numb the eye” before removing the small growth. Kent got emotional again as admitetd that she was “freaking out a little”.

On Wednesday (May 14), Kent than returned to her Instagram to give a health update after seeing a specialist in regards to her eye and said it had been confirmed that it was pre-cancer. She then said that her next steps will be to use chemotherapy drops for the next three months.

“Now I know that sounds terrifying. I cried obviously because when you hear that word,” she said. Speaking about when she has completed her three month course of treatment, Kent added: “At that point in time God willing, it kills all of the cancer cells. If it doesn't, we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. And talk about surgery.”

Kent is known for being one of the main cast members on the hit Bravo series Vanderpump Rules. In November last year, however, it was announced that the show would be getting an entirely new cast - with only OG cast member Lisa Vanderpump returning.

The star has two daughters; Ocean Kent Emmett and Sosa Kent. She got engaged to Randall Emmett Emmett in 2018, but the pair split in 2021 amid rumours of him cheating.