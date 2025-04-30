Glen Powell pays tribute to friend and makeup artist Charlie Hounslow after stage 4 brain cancer diagnosis
In a message shared on his Instagram Story, the 36-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star wrote: “Charlie Hounslow is a wonderful human I have the pleasure of working with every day. She’s a loyal and generous friend with an infectious laugh, and true zest for life.
“Charlie has just been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma — an aggressive and currently considered incurable brain cancer. Every contribution, big or small, helps get her the care she needs.”
Hounslow, who has worked on major film productions including Gladiator II, Asteroid City, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, was recently admitted to Watford Hospital after experiencing severe headaches.
A CT scan revealed a mass on her brain, and an MRI confirmed the diagnosis. She was later transferred to UCLH Queen Square, a specialist neurological hospital.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the costs of her treatment and living expenses, including access to a treatment programme at a “highly promising clinic in Germany”, which costs around $200,000 (£150,000). At the time of writing, nearly $168,000 has been raised toward the $300,000 target.
According to the NHS, glioblastoma is a malignant brain tumour - a type of cancer that starts in the brain or spreads into the brain from another area of the body. Although it is often treatable, it can be difficult to treat.
The fundraiser description reads: “To everyone who knows Charlie — you’ll know her passion for her work, her infectious laugh and sense of humor, her incredible zest for life, and, above all, the love she gives so freely to her friends and family. You’ll also know that Charlie is fiercely independent — the last person who would ever ask for help. So, here we are, asking for her.”
Her brother, Nick Hounslow, has flown from Los Angeles to be with her and has moved into her home in London to provide daily support. “Money raised will also help keep Nick here to support her, accompany her to appointments, and advocate for her care,” the page adds.
