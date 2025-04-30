Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actor Glen Powell has paid tribute to his longtime friend and makeup artist Charlie Hounslow, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma - an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a message shared on his Instagram Story, the 36-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star wrote: “Charlie Hounslow is a wonderful human I have the pleasure of working with every day. She’s a loyal and generous friend with an infectious laugh, and true zest for life.

“Charlie has just been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma — an aggressive and currently considered incurable brain cancer. Every contribution, big or small, helps get her the care she needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hounslow, who has worked on major film productions including Gladiator II, Asteroid City, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, was recently admitted to Watford Hospital after experiencing severe headaches.

A CT scan revealed a mass on her brain, and an MRI confirmed the diagnosis. She was later transferred to UCLH Queen Square, a specialist neurological hospital.

Getty Images

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover the costs of her treatment and living expenses, including access to a treatment programme at a “highly promising clinic in Germany”, which costs around $200,000 (£150,000). At the time of writing, nearly $168,000 has been raised toward the $300,000 target.

According to the NHS, glioblastoma is a malignant brain tumour - a type of cancer that starts in the brain or spreads into the brain from another area of the body. Although it is often treatable, it can be difficult to treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actor Glen Powell has paid tribute to his longtime friend and makeup artist Charlie Hounslow, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma — an aggressive form of brain cancer. | GoFundMe

The fundraiser description reads: “To everyone who knows Charlie — you’ll know her passion for her work, her infectious laugh and sense of humor, her incredible zest for life, and, above all, the love she gives so freely to her friends and family. You’ll also know that Charlie is fiercely independent — the last person who would ever ask for help. So, here we are, asking for her.”

Her brother, Nick Hounslow, has flown from Los Angeles to be with her and has moved into her home in London to provide daily support. “Money raised will also help keep Nick here to support her, accompany her to appointments, and advocate for her care,” the page adds.