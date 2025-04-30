Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Bolton has opened up about his battle with brain cancer as he vowed to keep fighting.

The 72-year-old singer revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer in late 2023 and underwent immediate surgery. In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, he talked about the emotional and physical toll the diagnosis has taken.

“You’re reaching into your resources and your resolve in a way that you never would have thought,” he said. “Succumbing to the challenge is not an option. You’re really quickly drawn into a duel. I guess that’s the way you find out what you’re made of.”

According to the magazine, Bolton’s treatment has affected his speech, mobility, and short-term memory, but he remains determined to press on. “I want to keep going. I feel there’s still a lot to do on the fight side. I got a title for a song: ‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight,’” he added.

The Grammy-winning artist, who has chosen not to be given a prognosis, said the experience has changed his outlook on life. “I find comfort in general more easily. (The whole experience) gives me a heightened sense of appreciation.

“It’s unthinkable for it to be okay not to make the most of your life. I think we develop capabilities and problem management, and we learn how to make the best out of a bad situation. You have to be a cheerleader for yourself.”

Bolton, who is a father to daughters Holly, 47, Isa, 49, and Taryn, 45, and grandfather to six grandchildren, said the support of his family has meant everything. “Whenever you find yourself in any kind of challenging position, just to know that you’re not alone going through it is a big deal. It actually helps people to know. It reminds them that they’re not alone.”