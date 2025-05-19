TV and social media star Saffron Barker has told her fans she’s ‘lucky to be alive’ after she had to have emergency surgery, had 'every single thing [she] owns' stolen and also had her car 'smashed up' - all in one week.

Social media star, Youtube personality and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker, aged 24, first told her followers about her distressing week on her Instagram Stories on Sunday May 11.

At the time, the influencer shared an image of herself in tears, while in a dentist's chair and holding on to a teddy bear. Over the top of the photo she wrote: “In the last week, iv been in hospital, had emergency surgery, got my rental car completely smashed up and every single thing i own stolen including my passport so cant get home". [sic].

She did not give any more information at the time, but the day after, (on Monday May 12), she returned to Instagram to tell her fans that she would give more details in time.

The star had been frequently updating her social media with snapshots from her holiday to Palm Springs, California, United States, in the led up to her troubling week. She had uploaded photos and videos of the trip, which she had been enjoying with friends and her new beau Josh Miln.

On Saturday, (May 17), the influencer took to her TikTok page to speak about what had happened to her, in a “Get Ready With Me” video. She began by saying: “ 'I honestly can't leave the US right now and everything I had with me was completely stolen.'If I'm being honest, this trip has just not gone to plan at all. I've suffered the worst pain I've ever felt in my life.” The star then explained she and 23-year-old Josh had travelled to the Las Vegas for a road trip when she felt better.

The couple rented a Jeep to travel from Hollywood to Las Vegas and decided to vlog their journey, on what Saffron said was supposed to be a “dream road trip”. Around two hours into the drive, they decided to stop at a roadside diner called Peggy Sue’s, which she said in her vlog was “in the middle of nowhere”.

The Strictly star explained that the particular eatery was nostalgic for her as she visited there with her parents on her first trip to Las Vegas as a teenager. She became emotional as she said: “We were completely naive. There were lots of cars around, so we didn't think anything bad could happen.”

But, after just half an hour inside the eatery, they returned to their rented vehicle and found that it had been “smashed up” and all of their belongings from inside had been stolen - including their passports. “It's not just the material things. It's everything we needed. We had nothing left, no ID, no medication, nothing,” Saffron said.

Josh then appeared alongside his girlfriend and said: “The moment that we realised it had happened our hearts sunk and we were both just devastated.” He added: “There were tourists everywhere, and apparently this happens almost every day. It's crazy that there are no warning signs.”

Saffron said: “I'm so grateful to be alive. They have guns in America, and something much worse could have happened. We keep telling ourselves that we should be grateful we're still here.”

The pair had no choice but to continue with their trip to Las Vegas so that they could return the vehicle to the car rental company.

They still went to the hotel they had booked, but when they arrived they were denied check-in because they could not provide ID. Saffron claimed this was because it appeared to hotel staff as if she and Josh had stolen the car. “The hotel didn't care about our situation and wouldn't let us in,” she added, also saying that they were made to “feel like criminals”.

Saffron concluded with a warning for her fans: “If you ever decide to do a similar trip, please don't stop off at places like that.” In the comments, she also wrote: “Please never stop at Barstow, it’s really dangerous and this happens every week.”

In an update since filming, Saffron wrote in the video’s caption: “Since filming, police have told us two of them were armed.” She added a tribute to her other half: “So grateful to have you by my side though @Josh Miln the most important thing.”

The pair were able to obtain emergency passports and flew back to the UK from Las Vegas on Sunday (May 18). Saffron took to her Instagram Stories in the evening to confirm she was “home sweet home” by posting a photo of her relaxing on the sofa under a duvet.

The US incident came after the pair’s home in the UK was burgled before they left for their holiday. Josh referred to this as “the cherry on top” in his girlfriend’s TikTok video. Saffron did not give any more information about why she had been in so much pain prior to the trip, or why she needed to have emergency surgery.