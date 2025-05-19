Steps star Faye Tozer reportedly moved out of the home she shared with husband Mick Smith weeks before Christmas.

Nineties pop star Faye Tozer of Steps, who also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, has reportedly split from her husband Mick Smith after 16 years of marriage. The couple share a teenage son, Benjamin together.

The Daily Mail reported that “When MailOnline approached businessman Mick this week he said: “We're going through some things and trying to work some stuff out. That's all I will say.'” In November 2024, Mick Smith shared a gushing happy birthday post to Faye on Instagram.

For her birthday message on Instagram, Mick shared photographs of the couple from over the years with the caption: “Making her smile, and when she looks at me like this, are two of my favourite things. But my favourite thing is that she’s Mrs Smith 😜 Happy Birthday @fayetozersmith 🥰😘🥳 Love you so much x.”

In 2023, Faye Tozer shared a photograph of herself with roses and wrote: “14 Today! ❤️ @mick_smith_

“Happy Anniversary baby!

“Thank you for my beautiful flowers and for holding the fort while I run around in a mermaid costume this Christmas! 🧜🏻‍♀️🩷🎄

“Here’s to our next adventures together!

🥂🍾🙌 xxx”

The Sun reported that “Mick posted a heartbreak-themed quote during the festive period, reading: “I met you when I wasn’t looking for you, and lost you when I loved you the most. Days later, he shared Banksy’s well-known “broken heart” mural, plastered with the phrase “closed for repairs.”

When Faye Tozer appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, she admitted that it had been tricky on her family and told The Sun that "It's always tricky being away from home. You just have to keep your head above water. We’ve just got to keep really tight as a family unit and make sure we communicate - I think that's the only way. But it is tough being away from home because we miss each other."

Has Faye Tozer been married before?

Yes, Faye Tozer has been married before. Her first husband was Danish musician Jesper Irn and their marriage ended after five years together. In 2018, he told The Sun on Sunday that “She became cold and ­distant to me and suddenly, after almost 10 ­wonderful years together, everything started falling apart.

“One day she told me, ‘I’ve had enough. I don’t want to see you any more’. I was shocked.”

Jesper also revealed that “Our divorce was like a death but at least when someone dies you can bury them and move on.

"With a marriage, and when the person is on TV, you can’t.”