Sophie Turner has reportedly split from her aristocratic boyfriend after an 18-month relationship.

Speculation is mounting that actress Sophie Turner has split from her aristocratic boyfriend after 18 months of dating. Rumours of a split intensified after Sopphie Turner reportedly unfollowed boyfriend Peregrine Pearson on Instagram.

The Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson were first linked romantically where they were spotted kissing passionately in Paris. The couple were seen at the Gare du Nord railway station and according to an onlooker who told The Sun: “They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot.

“He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways.”

Has Sophie Turner split from boyfriend, who is he and is she still friends with Taylor Swift? Sophie Turner attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 10, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images | Getty Images

For those of you who are not familiar with Peregrine Pearson, he is reportedly worth £224 million and is the eldest son of Michael Pearson, 4th Viscount Cowdray and his second wife, Marina Cordle. Before dating Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson was in a relationship with Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark is the goddaughter of King Charles, and after splitting from her, Peregrine was dubbed ‘Britain's most ‘eligible bachelor.’ On January 29, 2024, Sophie Turner shared a photograph of herself skiing, with a group of friends, and Peregrine was included in the photo and tagged.

Before dating Peregrine Jones, Sophie Turner was married to Joe Jonas, but their marriage ended after four years. In a joint statement, the couple said: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

Sophie Turner was married to Joe Jonas for four years, the couple share two daughters together. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision."

The couple also added that they “sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” Sophie and Joe share two daughters, Willa and Delphine.

Is Sophie Turner still friends with Taylor Swift?

Yes, when Sophie Turner split from Joe Jonas, she turned to Taylor Swift and told British Vogue that “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” and also said: “She really has a heart of gold.”

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift didn’t initially become friends as Taylor Swift had dated Joe Jonas, but Taylor has demonstrated how close she is to Sophie when she lent her apartment to her. Sophe Turner declared 2023 “the year of the girlies” and shared photos including Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter on her Instagram.