Sophie Turner has said it is “such a struggle being a single mother” as she reflected on how her latest role gave her strength.

The British actress, 28, portrays notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in the new ITV drama Joan, which follows her multifaceted life in the 1980s as a criminal and mother trying to get her daughter back from social services.

During filming for the series, Turner and pop star Joe Jonas announced they were splitting after four years of marriage. It was reported earlier this month that they had finalised their divorce, bringing an end to a split that briefly became acrimonious.

Turner told the Sunday Times Culture magazine that she does not know if she could have brought the “same energy” to the role of Hannington if she was not a mother.

Actress Sophie Turner at the BAFTAS. | AFP via Getty Images

She said: “It’s such a struggle being a single mother. Joan doesn’t go about it in the best way – but it is amazing to see her really fighting for her daughter. It’s also really important for kids to see just how hard parents work for them.”

The actress, who rose to fame as a teenager playing Sansa Stark in HBO’s hit fantasy series Game Of Thrones, also reflected on the judgment mothers face. “There’s so much shame that comes with motherhood”, she said.

“You go to work, you’re shamed. If you don’t go to work, you’re shamed.”

Turner and Jonas, who have two daughters, tied the knot in May 2019 in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards. According to papers obtained by the Associated Press news agency, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida’s Miami-Dade County Court citing the marriage being “irretrievably broken”.

Turner also sued Jonas to get hold of their children’s passports, but later reportedly reached a temporary custody agreement. During a stint when her children were apart from her while she was filming, a member of the crew who had become a friend stayed with her.

“She ended up staying with me at mine, because I didn’t want to be alone,” she said. “The crew really held me through it, and I didn’t ever come home alone at the end of the day.”