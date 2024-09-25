Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The brand new drama series Joan is about to hit ITV but is it based on a true story?

Sophie Turner is set to star in new ITV series Joan. The actress, 28, is best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones but will be swapping dragons for diamonds in the new drama.

The six-part mini-series follows the story of diamond thief Joan and is set in London during the 1980s. Based on the trailer, it looks like it will be a glamorous ode to eighties fashion with fur coats, big earrings and plenty of shoulder pads.

Alongside Sophie Turner will be actor Frank Dillane who will play Joan’s love interest Boisie. The actor previously starred as a young Tom Riddle in the Harry Potter franchise. Other actors include Nick Blood, Jack Greenlees, Alex Blake, Caroline Faber and Dorothy Atkinson.

SOPHIE TURNER as Joan and FRANK DILLANE as Boisie. | ITV

Is Joan based on a true story?

Yes, the mini-series is based on the real life diamond thief and mother of one Joan Hannington. Known as ‘The Godmother’ Joan was a notorious jewel thief. The drama is based on her autobiography ‘I am What I am: The True Story of Britain's Most Notorious Jewel Thief.’

In her book, she explains that because of her good looks and fabulous wardrobe, she would often be underestimated which made her criminal lifestyle a lot easier. She spent time in prison and reportedly hid £800k worth of gems in a biscuit tin.

Where is Joan Hannington now?

According to TV Guide Joan Hannington is still alive, and it’s believed she lives by the sea with her two dogs. She worked closely with screenwriter Anna Symon on the script for Joan.

What happened to Joan Hannington's daughter in real life?

In the ITV series Joan’s daughter is named Kelly but in real life her name was Debbie. According to the book, Joan explained that when Debbie was four, her father was in prison and Joan asked for her daughter to be placed into care.

She stole a car to visit her – the first time she had committed a crime – and was caught by the police. When she and Pavey eventually separated, custody of Debbie was awarded to wealthy foster parents, leaving Joan devastated.

When is Joan available to watch on TV?

The first episode of Joan will be available to watch on ITV and ITVX from Sunday September 29. The second episode will be on Monday September 30. The series will then continue on Sunday October 6.

