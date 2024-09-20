Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new season of Back Mirror has been confirmed with a whole new cast but who are there?

A new season Black Mirror has been confimred and set to return with six brand new episodes released on Netflix in 2025. A long list of celebrities will be returning and joining the cast.

The series which was created by Charlie Brooker 2011, has been described as a ‘dark, satirical anthology. TV show and previously starred celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Aaron Paul and Annie Murphy.

Netflix shared a social media post revealing the entire cast lineup and a short teaser clip on Instagram . The caption read: “Black Mirror S7 - coming 2025. #GeekedWeek” Fans of the show were thrilled to hear the exciting news, one person wrote: “Great but please make at least 8-10 episodes "another added: “Yo!!! This is great news.”

The stars returning to the series are from the USS Callister episode that appeared on the list include Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks and Osy Ikhile. Joining the season seven cast will be Issa Rae who previously starred as the president in the blockbuster movie Barbie.

Ocean’s Eight Actress Awkwafina, Doctor Who Peter Capaldi and The Crown actress who played Princess Diana Emma Corrin. Other notable names joining the season cast are Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Chris O’Dowd, Tracee Ellis Ross and Harriet Walter.

