Jackass star Bam Margera is reportedly being held in custody.

Bam Margera is back in prison days after violating his parole following driving under the influence arrest. The TV star, 44, will reportedly remain in custody until the court hearing on Monday.

According to The Sun Bam Margera was taken into custody on September 16 in connection with DUI and reckless driving. The arrest breached terms he agreed to in entering probation in June following a guilty plea over an incident involving his brother at their family's Pennsylvania home in April 2023.

In June 2023 the TV personality was ordered to six month probation after pleaded guilty after a couple of disorderly conduct counts. He said to the judge at the time: “I just want to say thanks for this whole situation. “It lets me clean up my life. It's a blessing in disguise.”

The April before Bam Margera turned himself in after disappearing into the woods following a physical confrontation at his home.

The skateboarding star rose to fame in the noughties with the launch of MTV’s Jackass alongside Johnny Knoxville. The TV series went on to have multiple movies as well as a spin off show starring Ba - Viva La Bam.

Bam Margera has been married three times - Missy Rothstein, Nicole Boyd who he shares a son with and married Dannii Marie in 2024.

