Jackass star Bam Margera was hospitalised this week and tested positive for Covid-19 at the facility. He was placed on a ventilator in the ICU.

Jackass star and skateboarder Bam Margera left hospital today after he had reportedly been put on a ventilator and been treated for pneumonia. Margera has had a long history of drug and alcohol addiction and has struggled to complete effective treatment programmes.

During the filming of the latest (and possibly last) Jackass film, Margera had a major falling out with the rest of the cast and was fired from the movie. He has been in and out of rehab over the last two years before being hospitalised this month.

Bam Margera in 2010

Who is Bam Margera?

Bam Margera, 43, is a former professional skateboarder and television personality who is best known for appearing in the Jackass TV series and films with the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and Chris Pontius.

Jackass features clips of the cast taking part in dangerous or disgusting stunts, often injuring themselves in the process. Over his time with the Jackass crew, Margera has skateboarded with Tony Hawk in a fat suit, been branded on the behind by a cattle iron, and been thrown into a snake pit.

Margera was a popular cast member and went on to star in two spin-off shows, Viva La Bam, which ran for five seasons, and the short-lived Bam’s Unholy Union. Sadly, Margera is not in contact with his Jackass co-stars following a falling out during the production of the latest film, Jackass Forever.

Margera, who has struggled with drug addiction for several years, alleged that his co-stars made him sign a wellness agreement before taking part in the film. The agreement stipulated that he would take prescription drugs and have drug and alcohol tests over the course of filming.

He said that he was dismissed from the shoot after testing positive for the stimulant Adderall, which Margera said had been prescribed by his doctor. His scenes were mostly cut from the film. Knoxville said: “I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family.”

Margera launched a wrongful termination suit against the production, which was settled privately, and Jackass director Jeff Tremaine gained a temporary restraining order against him after Margera had sent him a text threatening to kill him.

Why was Bam Margera in hospital?

Margera was admitted to a San Diego hospital earlier this week and reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 whilst there. He was reportedly put on a ventilator in the ICU after testing positive, and was being treated for pneumonia.

Margera’s family shared a message on his Instagram page which said: “Bam was recently hospitalized. Fortunately, he is now testing negative for COVID and receiving care for pneumonia.

“Bam is on the road to recovery and thankfully will be discharged soon. We ask and thank you for your positive prayers.”

Today (11 December) Margera shared an image of himself with his friend Johnny Schillereff to Instagram with the caption: “I’m out! Thank you to my friends, family and you for the love, support and prayers.”