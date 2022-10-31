The unusual pairing met whilst filming Channel 4’s The Jump

Of all the random celebrity relationships that have left us baffled over the years, like Tom Cruise and Cher , Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent, and Grimes and Elon Musk , there is one celebrity pairing that throws the internet into a meltdown like no other - Jackass star Steve-O and former X-Factor contestant and TV presenter Stacey Solomon .

Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, opened up about his relationship - specifically the breakup portion of it - with Solomon in his newest book, called A Hard Kick in the Nuts.

This is what the Jackass star had to say.

What did Steve-O say about his breakup with Stacey Solomon?

Discussing the breakup in his new book, A Hard Kick in the Nuts, Steve-O revealed that he broke off his relationship with Solomon by ghosting her just weeks after the pair had moved in together.

Steve-O said: “I was smitten, I lavished her with attention, I got what I wanted and then I broke it off. I had become not only part of her life, I’d become part of her kids’ lives too. And then - poof - I was gone.”

Advertisement

At the time of their relationship, Solomon had two children - her first son, Zachary, whom she had in 2008 when she was 17 with then-boyfriend Dean Cox, and her second son, Leighton, who was born in 2012 with her ex fiance Aaron Barnham.

The two dated briefly in 2015 (Photo: Instagram/@staceysolomon)

In the book, Steve-O explained that he had a pattern of suddenly ending relationships with women with zero warning.

“I’d meet some woman, pour on the charm to convince her I really cared about her (which I invariably thought I did), sleep with her a few times, then lose interest and ghost. Wash, rinse, repeat,” he said.

Referring to the way his relationship with Solomon ended, Steve-O said: “To this day, I still beat myself up about the way it went down. Ironically, I don’t think Stacey does. We aren’t in touch any more, but she has corresponded with my family and seems to bear no ill toward me.

“She seems to be a happy person who can go through life without gigantic grudges, even when they might be totally justified. What a freak.”

Advertisement

When did they date?

Steve-O and Solomon dated for around six months in 2015 after the two met on the second season of Channel 4’s The Jump, which followed celebrities as they took on various winter sports.

Talking on Free Radio in March 2015 about her relationship with Steve-O, Solomon said: “I have no idea how it happened - I get really embarrassed [talking about it]. We’re just seeing how it goes at the moment.

“I remember feeling like this independent woman who was like, “No! I don’t want to be with anybody. Stay away.” My focus is on my children and my work and then it got to the end of the show and, for some reason, I wasn’t happy about the fact that I might never see him again and it went from there.”

The couple met when they were both on Channel 4’s The Jump (Photo: Instagram/@staceysolomon)

Advertisement

The following month, Steve-O told Celebrity Juice: “We were in Austria for six weeks together [for The Jump] and pretty much on the first night I was just getting creepy and looking her up online. I liked her right away and we just started having a great time.”

It was confirmed in July 2015 that the two had broken up, with a representative for Solomon saying at the time: “I can confirm Stacey and Steve-O are no longer together. Stacey is really hurt by the whole situation, and it’s not something she feels able to talk about at this moment in time.”

Who is Steve-O dating now?

Steve-O is currently engaged to designer and stylist Lux Wright, who works for film, commercial shoots and stills. She has a degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, and has frequently styled photoshoots for the likes of Architectural Digest and Santa Barbara Life & Style Magazine.

The pair met at a photoshoot in 2017, and it was Wright who slid into the Jackass star’s DMs afterwards.

Talking on Steve-O’s podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride!, Wright said: “I was so impressed with his overall awareness with everything that was going on during the shoot. I mean, everything. And how he handed it, how dedicated he was to filming… It was impressive.”

Advertisement

The couple had their first date at the SunCafe in Studio City, California.

(L-R) Steve-O and Lux Wright attend Utopia Presents The World Premiere Of “Anvil! The Story Of Anvil” At The Saban Theatre on September 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for UTOPIA)

Steve-O proposed to Wright in 2018 during his comedy special, Gnarly, whilst in Denver, Colorado, with the two announcing their engagement on social media not long after. The proposal itself is actually documented at the end of the comedy special, so fans are able to watch the moment that it happened.

The proposal begins with Steve-O inviting Wright on stage with him as he tells fans: “If anybody saw my first crazy comedy special [Guilty as Charged] then you’ll know that it was largely about me working on me becoming a guy who can be in a healthy relationship, and… I think I found the f**king one, man.”

He adds: “I’m telling you, babe, as long as we’ve been together there has never been one moment where I doubted that you were the one.”

Steve-O then gets down on one knee and pops the question, to which Wright replies: “Yes, baby, yes, of course!”

Advertisement

The following day on Instagram, Steve-O shared the news, writing: “Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister… she said “yes”. I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy - I can’t wait for you all to see it… #GNARLY @luxalot”

Steve-O and his fiance Lux Wright arrive at the premiere of Netflix’s “The Dirt” at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The two haven’t yet announced a wedding date yet, but when they do, it’ll mark Steve-O’s third marriage - he was previously married to Candy-Jane Tucker from 2002 to 2003, and to Brittany McGraw from 2006 to 2008.

The couple don’t have children, and they don’t plan on having children either. Instead, Steve-O told Extra that they plan on focusing their attention on opening up an animal sanctuary.

He said: “My girl and I have a plan to buy a big property and open up an animal sanctuary. We’re waiting to get married on that property and we’re looking in Canada to get that property. We don’t want to have kids… so I filmed a silly stunt called the vasectomy Olympics… Instead of having kids, we want to just pour ourselves into helping animals.”

Is Stacey Solomon married to Joe Swash?

Advertisement

Following her breakup from Steve-O, Solomon went on to date actor and TV presenter Joe Swash.

They met in 2010 after Solomon was crowned Queen of the jungle during the 10th season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Swash had previously won on the show in 2008 and, alongside Caroline Flack, presented the spin off show Get Me out of Here… Now.

Dating rumours first started circulating in January 2016 after the pair were seen walking arm in arm whilst out and about together in Essex. Later that month they made their relationship Instagram official after Solomon shared a picture of Swash with a bouquet of roses.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon attends the ITV Palooza 2019 at the Royal Festival Hall on November 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

At the time, she told the Mirror: “It’s going really well… We’re having fun, spending time together and getting to know each other.”

Swash also told OK: “She’s lovely, she’s an amazing person… I’m really lucky.”

Advertisement

The couple moved in together in October 2018 and in February the following year they announced that they were expecting their first baby together. In addition to Solomon’s two sons from her previous relationships, Swash also had his own son, Harry, from his engagement to Emma Sophocleous.

Swash shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Have been driving myself mad thinking that she’s bored senseless of me and can’t stand to be awake for longer than 10 minutes of my company… So you can imagine my delight to find out she still loves me and my company very much, she’s just been growing a baby.

Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash and family, release their debut Christmas card to launch Card Factory’s new online and in-store Festive Family Photoshoot service. (Photo by Card Factory via Getty Images)

“I can’t begin to describe how happy we are to be able to share this wonderful news. We’ve been so blessed with three incredible children that we’ve had the privilege of raising and we are forever grateful to have the chance to become parents to another wonderful child. It’s all very overwhelming and emotional and we couldn’t be happier right now.”

In May 2019, Solomon gave birth to their son Rex and the two announced their engagement on Christmas Eve in 2020.

She gave birth to their second child, and her first daughter, Rose, on 4 October 2021, the date of her 32nd birthday.

Advertisement