The Good Nurse joins the likes of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher as Netflix’s latest true crime drama

The latest to join the lineup is that of The Good Nurse, which is a true crime drama based on the story of serial killer Charles Cullen , one of America’s most prolific killers.

What is The Good Nurse?

The Good Nurse is a new Netflix film that is based on the true story of Charles Cullen, a hospital nurse whose countless crimes went undetected for years on end. Over the course of his 16 year career as a nurse in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Cullen ultimately confessed to murdering up to 40 people - however, following interviews with police, psychiatrists and journalists, it became clear that the actual number of victims was much higher.

Charles Cullen, 43, from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is seen in a courtroom December 15, 2003 in Somerville, New Jersey (Photo by John Wheeler/Getty Images)

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home - until a patient’s unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light.”

The Good Nurse is based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book, The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness and Murder. A documentary exploring the investigation into Cullen, called Capturing the Killer Nurse, will premiere on Netflix on 11 November.

Who is in the cast?

Taking on the role of serial killer Charles Cullen is the award winning Eddie Redmayne, whom you’ll likely recognise from films and TV shows such as the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise , The Theory of Everything, The Danish Girl, Les Miserables, Tess of the D’Urbervilles and The Pillars of the Earth, to name just a few.

Jessica Chastain stars as Amy Loughren, the nurse who helped police crack Cullen’s case, whom viewers will know from her roles in things like Zero Dark Thirty, George and Tammy, Scenes from a Marriage, It: Chapter Two, The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby and The Tree of Life.

Rounding out the rest of the cast of The Good Nurse, we have:

Noah Emmerich (Dark Winds, Suspicion) as Detective Tim Braun

Nnamdi Asomugha (When the Street Lights Go On, Crown Heights) as Detective Danny Baldwin

Ajay Naidu ( WeCrashed , Dr Death) as Dr Robert Hind

, Dr Death) as Dr Robert Hind Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead, Briarpatch) as Linda Garran

Myra Lucretia Taylor (Atlanta, Defending Jacob) as Vivian Neal

David Lavine (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Bull) as Duncan Beattie

Behind the camera, producers for The Good Nurse include Oscar-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsy, known for directing films like Mother!, Black Swan and Requiem for the Dream.

The Good Nurse is directed by Danish filmmaker Tobias Lindholm, who has previously directed episodes of Netflix crime hit Mindhunter and six-part miniseries The Investigation.

How can I watch The Good Nurse?