Emmerdale recently announced bad boy Ross Barton is set to return.

The ITV soap shared a cheeky video on social media this week revealing Michael Parr will be making his soap comeback after six years away. The actor, 38, is best known for playing Emmerdale bad-boy Ross Barton.

But now fans are convinced that his return to the Dales has opened the door for another Emmerdale icon to head back to the village. Executive producer Iain MacLeod has reportedly hinted that someone will be arriving to shake up the village. He has also promised "one of the most exciting Emmerdale Christmases" ever.

After the announcement of Michael Parr’s return, fans are now convinced actress Charley Webb, who played Debbie Dingle in the soap, will return. Taking to social media, one person commented: “For some odd reason I have a feeling Debbie is coming back.” Another added: “Wish Debbie would come back and believe and help Bella her family are hopeless.”

Charley Webb left the soap in 2021 after 19 years in the ITV soap. Following the real-life death of actor Steve Halliwell who played Zak Dingle last year the soap is set to air a funeral for him. Zack was Debbie’s grandfather so she will most likely return for his funeral.

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

