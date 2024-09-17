Emmerdale fans sent into a frenzy after soap confirms Ross Barton return after six years
Emmerdale bosses appear to have confirmed the actor Michael Parr will reprise his role as bad-boy Ross Barton after he was spotted on set. The actor last appeared on the soap over six years ago.
The ITV soap revealed the exciting news by sharing a cheeky video on their social media. In an Instagram video actor Bradley Johnson, who plays Vinny Dingle, was seen walking around the set of Emmerdale on a ‘hunt’ to find the returning cast member.
Bradley said: “A little birdie told me that somebody is coming back to Emmerdale, " he added“ but no-one is telling me who it is. “Bradley went on a mission to find the secret star walking through the press office make and wardrobe areas.
He then ended up in the canteen where Michael Parr appeared behind him but Bradley didn’t realise who he was. Feeling defeated, Bradley apologised to the viewers for not being able to find out was returning to the soap.
It's no surprise Bradley didn't know who he was as the character Ross Barton left Emmerdale in 2018 and Vinny Dingle arrived in the village a year later. Ross left for a new life in Liverpool but with his Aunty Moira Dingle being diagnosed with a brain tumour, will he be back for good?
According to theMirror Michael Parr said: "I'm over the moon to be returning to Emmerdale. Ross is a character I’m extremely fond of and I’m excited to explore what he’s been up to over the past five years. After seeing the scripts, I can’t wait for the audience to see what’s in store. One thing I can say is Ross’s return will no doubt create fireworks.”
Fans were left in a frenzy after watching the video. Taking to the comments one fan wrote “Yay this makes me so happy. Ross is back” another added “Om my god!!! Buzzing!!!”
Since leaving Emmerdale in 2018 Michael Parr has starred in TV series Bulletproof and Douglas is Cancelled.
