I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here will begin in November and talks with celebrities have begun.

Former X-Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos, 36, is reportedly heading for the jungle. The self-proclaimed ‘Female Boss’ is best known for being part of the hip-hop trio N-Dubz but back in 2011-2012 Tulisa took over for Cheryl Tweedy’s role as a judge on the X-Factor.

According to the Mirror a source said: “Tulisa has been on ITV's hit list for a while but until now she's never wanted to consider it. This year is a decade since she left The X Factor so she felt the time was right to return to the TV spotlight - the amazing reception to the N-Dubz reunion tour really helped build her confidence.

“Crucially for ITV, the breadth of her career means that she will appeal to I'm a Celebrity's wide audience," the source added to The Sun. "As well as everyone knowing her from The X Factor, her original music fan base has boomed thanks for the N-Dubz reunion tour. TV bosses are particularly excited by the new wealth of fans in the crucial 16 to 24 age range who have discovered Tulisa and the band through TikTok and everyone hopes the deal is signed soon.”

Many names have already been rumoured to join the 2024 I’m a Celeb lineup including Olympic Diver Tom Daley, TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson and professional boxer Tommy Fury following his recent split from Molly-Mae Hague.

N-Dubz - which also features Tulias’s cousin Dappy (Costadinos Contostavlos) and Frazer (Richard Rawson). The band had hits in the noughties with ‘Number 1’ and ‘I need You. they band got back together in 2023 for a sold out UK tour.

