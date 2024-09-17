Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Law Roach has a huge celebrity client list including Zendaya, Naomi Campbell and Celine Dion

Loose Women featured a very special guest on Tuesday's episode in the form of fashion stylist to the stars Law Roach. The American stylist, 46, appeared on ITV daytime show to discuss his new book ‘How to Build a Fashion Icon’.

Speaking to host Ruth Langsford and the Loose ladies (Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards), Law Roach explained how he felt “very nervous” to be on the show. But he soon seemed to relax when he started to talk about his inspiration for fashion which was watching his grandmother get ready for church.

The fashion stylist went on to discuss his long list of Hollywood A-listers he has dressed over the years.

Law Roach has a huge celebrity client list including supermodel Naomi Campbell who supported him at this book launch in London on Monday evening. M&S Dress the Nation presenter AJ Odudu and Victoria's Secret Angel model Leomie Anderson also attended the book launch.

The fashion stylist has been credited for actress Zendaya’s most memorable red carpet looks. Including the Met Gala 'Cinderella’ Tommy Hilfiger ballgown (2019) and the Mugler ‘Cyborg’ outfit she wore to the Dune Two premiere in London.

Does Law Roach have a partner?

Law Roach is reportedly single and has spoken out in the past about why he doesn't date or do relationships. Speaking on a previous episode of ‘Logos Spill’ with Johnny Sibilly, the fashion stylist was asked about who his “ideal partner,” Law Roach answered “This is gonna sound really sad, but I always wanted to say this in a public space. I don’t think I was put on this Earth for romantic love.”

The stylist’s new book How to Build a Fashion Icon by Law Roach is launching on October 3 2024 and available to pre-order from Amazon now.

