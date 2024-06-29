Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The summer has finally arrived and as Wimbledon is set to start on Monday July 1, we take a look at the best ‘Tenniscore’ fashion items from Marks and Spencer.

The Tenniscore fashion trend soared after the launch of the new Zendaya movie ‘Challengers’ which saw the actress wear plenty of stunning tennis inspired outfits for the red carpet premiere. Searches for ‘Tennis-core’ have reportedly increased by 5,900% on Google.

Fashion Communication Lecturer Louisa Rodgers teamed up with Wethrift and Vintage Dealer and explained: “One notable look saw the Hollywood star pair a custom Loewe minidress with a plunging neckline and a pleated skirt with stilettos featuring tennis balls on the stem of the heel.

“As Zendaya and countless other high-profile individuals have opted for, tennis-core looks can be styled up for parties or social events through the clever use of white or cream linen dresses, simple stiletto heels, and subtle monotone accessories like a simple white leather belt.”

Louisa added: “With the start of Wimbledon less than a week away, we are expecting to see these looks, which complement the popular ‘quiet luxury’ trend, and can be dressed up or down depending on the social occasion, emulated once more.

While interest in the Tennis-core trend may have been accelerated by the success of the Challengers movie, its resurgence arguably began with the ‘old money aesthetic’ going viral on TikTok, which looks to revive old-school American preppiness.”