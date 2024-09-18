Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are all the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in October 2024.

It’s that time of year when the weather is getting a bit colder and all we want to do is sit on the sofa and watch Netflix. The bad news is our favourite streaming platform is removing some TV shows and movies throughout October. What’s on Netflix confirmed all the shows leaving next month (listed below). The good news is this is making space or all the new shows coming over the next few months.

One of the best plot twists in a movie Crazy, Stupid Love (2011) starring Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and Steve Careel will be leaving Netflix on October 1. Other movies leaving include The Maze Runner (2014) and Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015).

All three Beverly Hills Cop movies will be gone by October 4th and later in the month kids will be sad to see Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) and everyone’s favourite bear Paddington (2014) will also be leaving Netflix.

The good news is there are some brand new movies and TV series coming to Netflix in just a few weeks. New true-Crime series The Mendendez Brothers will air on October 9. The Lyle and Erik Menendez brothers were convicted of the murders of their parents in 1996. In their own words the brothers will revisit the trial 30 years later in the docu-series.

Released on October 11, Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth star in the new movie Lonely Planet and on October 18, Anna Kendrick directs and stars in the Woman of The Hour based on the real life ‘Dating Game Killer’ Rodney Alcala. We will be glued to our TV all through October.

Everything leaving Netflix in October 2024

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Biking Borders (Season 1)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Chatô, the King of Brazil

Eight for Silver (2021)

Emily the Criminal (2022)

The English Patient (1996)

Gigi & Nate (2022)

Halloween (1978)

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul (2022)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking (1988)

Not Easily Broken (2009)

One the Woman (2021)

Pressure Point (2021)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Rocks (2019)

Schindler’s List (1993)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (2022)

Through the Darkness (Season 1)

Underworld: Blood Wars (2016)

Simply Raymond Blanc (1 Season)

Insidious (2010)

Safe (2012)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

The Catch (2013)

Murder in the Badlands (2022)

Missing: The Other Side (2020)

Our Kind of a Traitor (2016)

Top Five (2014)

Clair Obscur (2016)

I See You (2019)

3000 Nights (2015)

A Drowning Man 92018)

A Man Returned (2017)

Ave Maria (2015)

Bonbone (2017)

Children of Shatila (1998)

Chronicle of a Disappearance (1996)

Condom Lead (2013)

The Crossing (2017)

Divine Intervention 92022)

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears (2001)

Giraffade (2013)

In Vitro (2019)

Like Twenty Impossibles (2003)

Maradona’s Legs (2019)

Mars at Sunrise (2014)

Samouni Road (2018)

Xenos (2014)

Wanted (3 Seasons)

DC Super Hero Girls (1 Season)

