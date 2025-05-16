According to reports, Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have been living separately for weeks.

Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan are reportedly heading for divorce after six years of marriage. TMZ has reported that “We're told Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they've urged him to get sober ... Tommy's been resistant.”

TMZ also reported that “There have been some public signs of trouble in their relationship -- Tommy unfollowed his wife on Instagram, and on Thursday, he posted a video of himself in a studio saying he's working on a song called "Stupid Girl."

After meeting in 2017, Tommy Lee and Brittany Furtan got engaged in 2018 and married in 2019. The couple married on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan have split after six years, was Pamela Anderson the love of his life? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

When the couple married, Brittany shared a photograph of her dogs dressed up as a bride and group,the caption for the photo read: "It's official!!!! We're married!!! ☺️❤️MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO. Tommy Lee also shared the news and wrote: "Holy shitballs!!!! We did it!!!!"

In response to Brittany’s announcement about their marriage, one fan wrote: “I love you. God Bless you both,” whilst another wrote: “You and Tommy are a match made in heaven.”

Brittany recently took to her Instagram stories and shared the message: “What is done in darkness always comes to light…” Brittany Furlan Lee has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and describes herself in her profile as a ‘comedian.’

When was Tommy Lee married to Pamela Anderson?

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson were married between February 19, 1995 and February 28, 1998. The couple wed just days after meeting, on a beach in Cancun, Mexico. Tommy Lee and Pamela have two adult sons together, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

Was Pamela Anderson the love of Tommy Lee’s life?

Pamela Anderson has spoken about Tommy Lee being the love of her life and People magazine published an excerpt from her memoir ‘Love, Pamela,’ in which she said: “My relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love,” and also wrote: “We had fun and our rule was no rules.”

Brittany Furlan revealed to People magazine that she thinks Heather Locklear rather than Pamela Anderson was the love of Tommy’s life and said: “Everyone glorifies his relationship with Pam, but he was married to Heather for [nearly] eight years,” and went on to say that “She was the love of his life”

Brittany also told People that “I see it because she’s just a fun, sweet, caring, awesome person.… Tommy even says he messed up in that relationship. He cheated on her. To this day, that’s why they’re still really good friends.”