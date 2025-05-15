Actress Alice Evans, who has two daughters with Ioan Gruffudd, has taken to Instagram to ask for help.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood star Ioan Gruffudd’s former wife Alice Evans, who is mother to his two daughters, has taken to Instagram to reveal that she will be homeless in days. Her first post read: “I’m not doing well. I need help. Somebody please. I’m terrified.”

Alice Evans then took to Instagram again and wrote: “Four years of hell. And now the girls and I are going to be homeless. Somebody please help. I think I have reached rock bottom.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice Evans went on to say that “In 16 days we have nowhere to go. Does anybody have a spare room? I’m so sorry for this. So embarrassed.” In response, Nikki Shore, wrote: “Definitely set up a Gofund me Alice. We will all contribute. This is a horrible situation you are in and how he can strut around with his new wife whilst his kids end up homeless is disgraceful. Did you not get anything from the divorce, surely half of what he had should have been yours 😢😍.”

Hollywood star Ioan Gruffudd’s former wife Alice Evans says she is going to be homeless, what has she said? The couple attended the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "San Andreas" at TCL Chinese Theatre on May 26, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Following many responses, Alice Evans wrote: “Thank you so much everyone for your kind words. Thank you, really. I can’t tell you how much they mean. 😭” A

On May 7, 2025, The Daily Mail reported that “She accuses Ioan, 51, who married his second wife Bianca Wallace last month, of 'intentionally' turning down acting gigs to keep his income low during their split and avoid having to pay her more.

“The bombshell legal filing at a court in Los Angeles comes after Ioan accused Alice of using cocaine in front of their two daughters - and even offering the girls the drug.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2025 Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace took to their Instagram to reveal that they had married. The caption read: “Mr & Mrs Gruffudd 💘

“Marriage now, wedding later 💐.” In response, Chanel Wallace wrote: “So proud! Very excited to have a new brother in our family ❤️, whilst Lin Blank wrote: “You two. Cheers. Two of the most selfless beautiful people I know. I’m so very happy for you. Love to you and to Bubba. ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Ioan Gruffudd met Alice Evans on the set of the film, 102 Dalmations and married in 2007. The couple share two daughters, Ella and Elsie. He filed for divorce from Alice Evans in 2021.

Ioan Gruffudd met Bianca Wallace on the set of the Australian crime drama series Harrow whilst he was in the middle of a bitter split from Alice. The couple went public with their relationship in October 2021.