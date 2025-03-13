Dawn Robinson, who was a former member of iconic 90s girl band En Vogue, has revealed she has been living in her car for three years.

In her video on YouTube, which so far has had 68K views, she said: “Part of being human is to be vulnerable, I am human first, I don’t care about celebrity, about being a woman. She also said:” I am glad you guys are still with me, it’s been a minute.”

Dawn Robinson then went on to say that “My aim is to inspire and to let people know that you are capable of anything. Whatever you think you can’t do, you can do that thing.” She also revealed that “For the past three years, almost three years, I have been living in my car.” Dawn Robinson then let out a scream.

Dawn Robinson then said: “I said it, it’s out! If you remember in 2020, I did a hundred and five thousand interviews, and in the interim, I was living with my parents in Vegas. That was wonderful until it wasn’t. I love my mom but she became very angry. A lot of her anger, she was taking out on me and I was her target all the time and I was like I can’t deal with this.”

As En Vogue singer Dawn Robinson reveals she’s been homeless for three years, what’s happened to the band? Members of the musical group "En Vogue" (from L): Dawn Robinson, Maxine Jones, Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron hold their trophy 25 January 1993 at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA . Photo: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson realised she had to leave her parents home and revealed that she was living in her car in Vegas for about a month but then went back to LA. She thought she was going to stay with her manager but that didn’t work out and she stayed at a hotel for eight months with his help.

Dawn Robinson then asked her manager for help to look for apartments, but he wasn’t helping her. She then told her assistant one day that “I have been researching Car Life, this whole community of people who live in their cars and I loved what I was seeing. I can do this. I ended up in my car and like I said, it’s been three years.”

In the caption for her video, Dawn Robinson wrote: “Sometimes in life, we end up in situations that we weren’t expecting. There’s something we need to learn or teach but we’re too afraid to push ourselves out of our comfort zones to do it so the universe does it for us!

During this growth period, we either learn to trust ourselves or give in to fear and fail.

“I took a risk and jumped head first into car life and WOW, what a crazy, fun, sometimes scary ride it’s been lol!

For me, failure is NOT an option.

“Being vulnerable sucks but here I

GROW 🦋.”

Where are the other members of En Vogue now?

En Vogue was formed in 1989 and the original line up included Terry Ellis, Dawn Robinson, Cindy Herron and Maxine Jones. The band were the first and only female group to be awarded the Sammy Davis Jr. Award for Entertainer of the Year, they also won seven MTV Video Music Awards, three Soul Train Awards, two American Music Awards and received seven Grammy nominations.

Singer Terry Ellis has 117K followers on Instagram and is still performing. She is a board member of the Sister Accord Foundation. According to Women First, “Maxine Jones left En Vogue for good in 2012. That year, she and her fellow former member Dawn Robinson started their own short-lived girl group, Heirs to the Throne, and Jones then formed another group of her own, En Vogue to the Max, leading to a legal drama with her old bandmates.”

Cindy Herron went on to be an actress and co-starred in the movie Juice alongside Tupac Shakur, she also appeared in episodes of Full House, Up and Coming and Amen.

When Maxine Jones left En Vogue in 2001, Amanda Cole joined but after she left, Rhona Bennett joined the group. The original members of the group reunited in 2005 before disassembling once more. However, in 2009 the original members reunited for En Vogue: 20th Anniversary. However, Dawn Robinson and Maxine Jones then left again and Rhona Bennett joined the group as a trio.