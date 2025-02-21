Former award-nominated actress arrested after spending weeks living on the streets

An award-nominated actress has been arrested after struggling with homelessness.

Malaga-born actress Mónica Cervera, aged 49, has been arrested by National Police officers in Marbella.

The 2005 Goya film awards nominee had reportedly been living on the streets of the Costa del Sol town for some time prior to her arrest.

The actress, known for her roles in Crimen Ferpecto (The Perfect Crime) and the series La Que Se Avecina (What’s Yet To Come), faces a pending charge from a criminal court in Malaga for her alleged responsibility in a crime against property.

She was arrested on Monday (February 17), and then handed over to the courts. It was then ordered she should be remanded in custody. Since then, the actress has been held in the women's wing of the Alhaurín de la Torre prison, Malaga.

Cervera starred in the multi-award-winning short film Hongos. Her breakthrough, however, was in the black comedy Crimen Ferpecto (The Perpect Crime), which earned her a Goya nomination in 2005. Her on-screen appearances became less and less frequent in the years that followed, until she almost disappeared from both TV and film in last decade. She last appeared in a few episodes of La Que Se Avecina between 2013 and 2016.

Fomer award-nominated actress Mónica Cervera has been arrested after reportedly living on the street for weeks. Photo by Instagram/@monicacerverarodriguez. | Instagram/@monicacerverarodriguez

According to local news reports, Cervera had been spotted sleeping on park benches prior to her arrest and was living in hardship. It’s not clear exactly what lead to her being homeless. Despite her struggles, she made it clear she prefered that lifestyle to that she experienced when she was an actress.

"I don’t want to talk about my past," she told a local news publication, expressing her desire to be left alone and respected. "I want to live as I have chosen," she added.

She told another publication, Semana Magazine: "I don't want to hear the word television or cinema. I was there in my day, but I never want to go back. . . I need to be respected. I want to be left alone.”

The actress has not posted on Instagram since summer 2024. In one post, from June, she posted a photo of herself and wrote in the caption: “Whatever you do, I just want you to be happy wherever you want to be.”

The details of the alleged crime Cervera is accused of have not yet been disclosed. The former actress is now awaiting judicial decisions in regard to her case.