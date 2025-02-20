Former Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexually assaulting forward Jenni Hermoso.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Audiencia Nacional court in Spain said it had imposed an 18-month fine equating to 20 euros a day on Rubiales, who it found had kissed Hermoso without her consent during the medal ceremony after Spain won the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

The ruling also prohibits Rubiales from going within 200m of Hermoso, or communicating with her, for one year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rubiales was acquitted of trying to coerce Hermoso into saying the kiss was consensual. Former Spanish national team coach Jorge Vilda was also found not guilty of coercion along with other Spanish federation staff members at the time, Albert Luque and Ruben Rivera.

Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault towards Women’s World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. | AFP via Getty Images

Rubiales was banned for three years from all football activity in October 2023 over his conduct at the World Cup final in Sydney, which was upheld on appeal in January 2024.

FIFA said at the time the appeal was upheld: “FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.”

Prosecutors had requested a custodial sentence of two and a half years for Rubiales – one year for the kiss and 18 months for coercion – the court said in a statement confirming the verdict reached by Judge Jose Manuel Clemente Fernandez-Prieto.

The ruling of this court can be appealed against before the Criminal Division of the National Court.