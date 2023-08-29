Rubiales has been suspended by FIFA for 90 days after kissing Jenni Hermoso following Spain’s Women’s World Cup win

Spanish prosecutors have revealed they have launched a sexual assault investigation into Luis Rubiales after he kissed football player Jenni Hermoso without her consent following Spain’s World Cup victory in Australia.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) President has insisted that the kiss between himself and Hermoso was consensual - something Hermoso has denied in a post on social media. He has faced worldwide backlash, with his actions being called “unacceptable” by Spain’s minister for culture and sport, Miquel Iceta.

Spain’s women’s team have said they will not play any more games as long as Rubiales is still in his position as RFEF president, with Hermoso describing the incident as taking place “without any consent on my part”.

In a bizarre twist, his mother, 72-year-old Ángeles Béjar has locked herself in the Divina Pastora parish and has went on hunger strike over the “inhuman” treatment of her son. Crowds supporting Rubiales have gathered outside the parish, holding placards in support of the RFEF president.

Here’s what you need to know.

Why did he kiss Jenni Hermosa?

Rubiales has been accused of kissing football player Jenni Hermoso without her consent following Spain’s World Cup victory in Australia. The image was captured live as Spanish players lined up to receive their medals following their historic win.

Luis Rubiales with Aitana Bonmati of Spain at the World Cup

The RFEF president issued an apology for the unwanted kiss, on 21 August stating “I made a mistake, for sure”. Reported by ESPN, he described the kiss as “spontaneous” and “natural and normal”.

Rubiales said: “I have to accept it. In a moment of such emotion, without any bad intention or bad faith, what happened, happened, in a very spontaneous way. (There was) no bad faith from either side.

“Here we saw it as something natural and normal. But on the outside it has caused a stir, because people have felt hurt by it, so I have to apologise; there’s no alternative. I have to learn from this and understand that a president of an institution as important as the federation, above all in ceremonies and that kind of thing, should be more careful.

“There are also some things which I said where, within this context, I said it seemed like idiocy. On the inside, nobody had seen it as important, but on the outside they had. So I want to apologise to those people. I’m sure they’ll have their reasons. I’m also saddened, because this is the biggest success in our history in women’s football, the second World Cup that we’ve won, and this has affected the celebration.

“We have to give the merit to these women and the team led by Jorge Vilda, we have to celebrate it in style.”

His actions were described as “unacceptable” by Spain’s minister for culture and sport, Miquel Iceta and he has been suspended by FIFA for 90 days, however the 46-year-old said he would not be stepping down, despite Spanish Football Federation regional leaders calling for him to resign.

The incident has shed a light on the issues of sexism and machismo in Spanish culture and has helped to kickstart the Spanish “Me Too” movement.

What did Jenni Hermoso say about the kiss?

Hermso has stated that she did not consent to the kiss. Spain’s women’s team have said they will not play any more games as long as Rubiales is still in his position as RFEF president.

Speaking about the incident on social media, Hermosa said: “I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out of place act without any consent on my part”. Adding: “Simply put I was not respected.” Reported by PA, she has also accused the RFEF of having a “manipulative, hostile and controlling culture”

Is he married?

Rubiales is not married, as of August 2023 he is believed to be single.

Why is his mother on hunger strike?

Rubiales’ mother, Ángeles Béjar has gone on hunger strike over the “inhuman” treatment of her son, according to reports in Spain. Reported by El Mundo, on Monday (28 August) she locked herself in the Divina Pastora parish, in the town of Motril. Residents have gathered in support of Béjar, with groups Marujas Motrileñas and Motril Dice holding a demonstration under the slogan “Stop hunt against Rubiales”.