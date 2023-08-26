The fallout from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup continues this morning, with around 80 or more women’s players refusing to play for the Spanish national team after Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following the team’s victory of the Lionesses last weekend.

In an extraordinary press conference, where many expected Rubiales to resign, he instead refused to apologise for the kiss, claiming that he has already apologised for grabbing his crotch next to the Queen of Spain. He instead stated that the kiss was consensual between the two, and insisted that he would not step down from the role.

That however runs in contrast to the comments released by Jenni Hermoso, stating that at no stage did she consent to the kiss by Rubiales, despite comments from the FA chief saying otherwise, and that she was not pleased that words have been placed in her mouth, leading her to be called a “liar” by some sections of the Spanish football community.

Now the Spanish FA are threatening to sue Hermoso over her comments, alleging her comments amount to "lies" as they continue to back Rubiales after the situation. The RFEF claimed Rubiales - who dramatically refused to resign from his position on Friday - acted with 'utmost respect' and says that 'lies have been spread about him' from Hermoso's camp. The Spanish FA said the organisation and Rubiales 'will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself'.

'The RFEF and the President, given the seriousness of the content of the press release from the Futpro union, will initiate the corresponding legal actions,' they added.

The issue has seen the Spanish women’s team and Hermoso in particular garner support from other women’s national teams across the world, including England’s Lionesses, who released a statement reading “‘Unacceptable actions allowed to happen by a sexist and patriarchal organisation. Abuse is abuse and we have all seen the truth.“

“The behaviour of those who think they are invincible must not be tolerated and people shouldn’t need convincing to take action against any form of harassment. We all stand with you, Jenni Hermoso and all players of the Spanish team.”

What other sports teams or players have boycotted playing in their respective fields?

The boycott by Spanish players competing for Spain’s women’s team echoes some other sporting moments where some issues became more important than playing a game in the respective sports of these examples:

Cleveland Cavaliers' Protest (2010)

Cleveland as a whole were outraged when LeBron James took his talents to South Beach - and winning his first NBA Championship with the Miami Heat in the process (Credit: Getty Images)

In a game against the Washington Wizards in 2010, the Cleveland Cavaliers were involved in a protest where they refused to play the game as a reaction to a trade that sent their star player, LeBron James, to the Miami Heat. The Cavaliers started the game but intentionally committed numerous violations, leading to their disqualification.

United States Men's National Soccer Team (2021)

In January 2021, the United States Men's National Soccer Team decided not to play a friendly match against Costa Rica due to concerns over player safety related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was made after discussions between the team's coaching staff and medical personnel.

Boston Red Sox's Player Strike (1975)

In 1975, the Boston Red Sox players staged a one-game strike due to disagreements with the team's ownership over player pensions and salaries. The strike led to the postponement of a game against the Detroit Tigers.

The National Football League (NFL) experienced player strikes in both 1982 and 1987. In these instances, NFL players refused to play in regular season games due to disputes over labour and contract issues with the league's owners.