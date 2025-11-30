Hollywood stars and exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner looked on very good terms when they and their children volunteered to feed the homeless in downtown Los Angeles over Thanksgiving.

Despite being exes, it would seem that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have a great relationship as they were photographed along with their children helping feed the homeless over Thanksgiving. According to the Daily Mail, Ben Affleck was reportedly spending the Thanksgiving holiday with Jennifer Garner, their three children and Jennifer’s boyfriend John Miller.

A source told the Daily Mail that “Ben and Jen are looking forward to today and Ben is anticipating a relaxing day full of food and football before he has to get back to work on the film.” The source also revealed that “Thanksgiving is all about being drama free when it comes to Ben, it is going to be low key, only good vibes and Jen is on board to make today as easy as possible.”

Although Ben Affleck and his wife are just good friends and she has reportedly been dating John Miller since 2018, Ben has of course gotten back together with an ex in the past, and I am of course referring to Jennfier Lopez.

NationalWorld takes a look at if any celebrities have remarried the same person after divorcing them.

Although Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are just good friend, there are other celebrities who have divorced and then remarried the same person. Stars who have done just this are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson plus Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton are one celebrity couple who remarried one another after getting divorced. The couple’s first marriage was in 1964 but they split in 1974. They then remarried in secret in 1975, but their second marriage only lasted a year.

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson

Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson are another Hollywood couple who went on to marry and divorce each other-twice. The couple first got married in 1976 but divorced only six months later. They remarried in 1989 but divorced five years later in 1994.

Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner

Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner married in 1957 and divorced again in 1962. After their divorce, they both married other people. However, they reunited with one another and married again in 1972 and were together until Natalie Wood tragically passed away in 1981.

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon

Two months after marrying Rick Salomon, Pamela filed for an annulment. The couple wed in October 2007 and their marriage was annulled in 2018. However she got back together with Rick and the couple secretly married in 2014, but divorced six months later.

Actress Talulah Riley and Elon Musk married in 2010, but their relationship and marriage came to an end two years later. Only a year after divorcing, the couple wed again. They divorced in 2016.