Lyle Menendez’s second wife Rebecca Sneed made the announcement of their separation on Facebook.

Rebecca Sneed wrote on Facebook that “Lyle and I have been separated for a while now, but remain best friends and family.” She also said that “I continue to run his Facebook pages, with input from him, and I am forever committed to the enduring fight for Lyle and Erik’s freedom, as has been so evident over the years.”

Rebecca Sneed also wrote that “I’ll continue to update you all on the progress of the case because I believe we all have the common goal of seeing the guys walk free! I will never stop fighting for them.”

Lyle Menendez’s wife Rebecca Sneed also wrote “This is NOT a cheating scandal.” Her announcement and reference to cheating comes at the same time it has been reported that Lyle Menendez is allegedly involved in a relationship with a British student he met online.

According to the Daily Mail, “Sources said Lyle, 56, is so besotted with blonde Milly Bucksey, 21, that he has even told her he wants to divorce his devoted wife – who he married in 2003 the month before his new love was born.

“Lyle adores Milly', " an insider with knowledge of the romance told DailyMail.com. '”And she refers to him as her boyfriend even though he’s married.”

When did Lyle Menendez and Rebecca Sneed marry?

Lyle Menendez and Rebecca Sneed wed in 2003.

How did Lyle Menendez and Rebecca Sneed meet?

Lyle Menendez and Rebecca Sneed communicated through letters and reportedly had known each for a decade before marrying. Rebecca Sneed is a former magazine journalist who became a lawyer after marrying Lyle Menendez.

Did Lyle Menendez and Rebecca Sneed consummate their marriage?

Those sentenced to life without parole are not allowed conjugal visits under California law.

Who was Lyle Menedez’s first wife?

Lyle Menendez’s first wife was model and salon receptionist Anna Eriksson. E News reported that “Anna filed for divorce in 2001 after, according to multiple reports from the time, she allegedly found out Lyle was exchanging letters with other women.”

Will Lyle and Erik Menendez be released from prison soon?

In October 2024, George Gascon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced in a news conference that his office would recommend the brothers be sentenced to 50 years to life. They were under the age of 26 when they murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989, which George Gascon said would mean that they would be eligible for parole immediately.

However, a judge has now delayed their resentencing bid until January 20, 2025.