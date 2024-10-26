Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Erik and Lyle Menendez are currently serving life in prison without the possibility of parole following the murder of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in 1989, but Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has recommended the brothers be resentenced.

In a news conference last week, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office would recommend that Erik and Lyle Menendez be sentenced to 50 years to life.

As Erik and Lyle Menendez were under 26 years at the time of the crimes, he revealed that this would mean that they would be eligible for parole immediately and said: “I came to a place where I believe, under the law, resentencing is appropriate.”

In September 2024, Kim Kardashian went to visit Erik and Lyle Menendez in prison, and was joined by her mum Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian plus film producer Scott Budnick and actor Cooper Koch, who plays the role of Erik in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.’

TMZ reported at the time that “We're told the superstar group went to talk about all the work they're doing on criminal justice reform ... as you know, Kim's super passionate about advocacy on the issue -- regularly talking to incarcerated people about various projects she's backing.”

“One of their major discussion points ... Greenspace, a reform strategy about beautifying prison yards to help inmates rehabilitate -- spearheaded by Lyle Menendez. Erik's also a huge part of the project.”

In March 1990, Lyle and Erik Menendez were arrested for the murder of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion on August 20, 1989. The brothers claimed during their trial that they suffered both years of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of their father Jose Menendez.

Following George Gascón’s announcement, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram and wrote: “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as 6 months.

“Thank you, George Gascón for revisiting the Menendez brothers’ case and fighting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable.

“To the brothers’ family, friends and the millions who have been vocal supporters- your voices were heard. The media’s focus, especially on the heels of Ryhan Murphy’s TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case.

“Society’s understanding of child abuse has evolved and social media empowers us to question the system in place. This case highlights the importance of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question.

“I believe in the justice system’s ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice.

“Never stop questioning.”

Kim Kardashian also said: “Erik and Lyle are immediately eligible for parole now that their sentence has been reduced to 50 years to life. In 2015, a bill was passed in California allowing individuals sentenced to life in prison before the age of 25 to seek parole after serving 25 years. Since Erik and Lyle have been in prison for 35 years, they qualify as ‘youthful offenders’ and are immediately eligible for parole.”

According to ABC, the brothers’ attorney Mark Geragos told “ABC News' "Good Morning America" that his goal is to have the brothers home for Thanksgiving.”