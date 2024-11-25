Reality TV star Jesse James and former porn star Bonnie Rotten accuse each other of abuse.

When Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten (real name Alaina Hicks) married in 2022, it was Jesse’s fifth marriage and Bonnie’s second marriage. According to TMZ,”In the docs, James says the two married back in June 2022 ... but claims a few months before that, Bonnie -- real name Alaina Hicks -- attacked him and tried to break his finger.”

TMZ has also reported that “Bonnie has also filed for a TRO against Jesse -- claiming he's been physical with her before and even slapped her in the face on one occasion ... and saying she never actually kicked him when he broke his wrist, but instead slammed a door that accidentally injured him. She says Jesse responded by punching her in the throat.”

After marrying in June 2022, Jesse James and Bonnie Rotten became parents to a son called Bishop a year later. Jesse James was married to Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock in 2010 but the couple split five years later.

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock’s ex husband Jesse James’s fifth wife Bonnie Rotten files for divorce from him. Here he is with former wife Sandra Bullock when she won Best Actress award for The Blind Side at the 82nd Acamdey Awards in Hollywood in 2010 | AFP via Getty Images

Jesse James did admit cheating on Sandra Bullock and told the Daily Mail that “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah.” He also said: “I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that's the end of the story.”

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James met when the Hollywood star was touring the set of his Discovery Channel Show, Monster Garage. After she won an Oscar for The Blind Side in 2010, several women came forward to say that Jesse James had affairs with them.

Jesse James was married to Karla James and the couple were together for over a decade. He was then married to Janine Lindemulder followed by Sandra Bullock from 2005 to 2010. After his marriage to Sandra broke up, he wed pro drag racer Alexis DeJoria, 35.