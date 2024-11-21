DWTS' Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia settle divorce two months after split
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev and retired WWE wrestler wife Nikki Garcia have finalised their divorce two months after their split.
E! News reported a spokesperson for Nikki told them in a statement: “Nikki and Artem have settled their divorce and will not be going to court. Nikki's No.1 priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.” According to court documents obtained by TMZ the couple's restraining orders against each other have been dismissed.
The former couple who share a four-year-old son together split in August after two years of marriage. Police were called to their home after a row had broken out and Artem was arrested amid allegations of domestic abuse but was not charged.
The DWTS’ dancer has starred in the series since making his debut in 2014. He previously starred in Strictly Come Dancing (2010-2013) and danced with actress Kara Tointon who went on to win the series together.
Nikki Garcia is best known as WWE wrestler Nikki Bella and part of ‘The Bella Twins’ along with twin sister Brie Garcia. The siblings retired from wrestling in 2022.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.