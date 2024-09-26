Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev will not face charges of domestic abuse following his arrest in California last month.

The 42-year-old dancer was arrested and booked into Napa County Jail in relation to a suspected domestic violence incident. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Authorities have confirmed that Chigvintsev will not face the charges due to a lack of evidence. Napa County District Attorney, Allison Haley, said in a statement: "While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence.

"We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."

In a statement from the dancer himself shared with PEOPLE Magazine, Chigvintsev said: "I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped. This has been an extremely difficult time for me.

“I am thankful that the truth has prevailed. My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo. He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward."

It comes as Chigvintsev and his estranged wife Nikki Garcia, a former WWE wrestler who performs under the name Nikki Bella, initiate divorce proceedings in the wake of his arrest in August. Chigvintsev said that he is “hopeful” of that “an equal custody arrangement” for their four-year-old son Matteo would “help us move on”.

He added: "I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, friends, and legal team for standing by me during this challenging time. Your support has been invaluable, and I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was. I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters—continue being the best father I can be."