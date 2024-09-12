Former Strictly Come Dancing star Artem Chigvintsev is set to divorce his wife, Nikki Bella, after being arrested in connection with domestic violence claims.

The professional dancer was arrested in California last month following an alleged domestic violence incident. He was released from custody after posting $25,000 (£19,000) bail.

According to TMZ, he was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving his wife, former WWE star Nikki Bella, after he called emergency services to request medical assistance for her. The couple first met during the reality TV star’s time as a contestant on Dancing With The Stars, where Bella and Chigvintsev were partnered up in 2017, but would not being a romantic relationship until 2018.

TMZ also reported that Bella began looking for a divorce lawyer the day after the alleged incident, eventually opting for Evan Craig Itzkowitz. She filed for divorce on Wednesday (September 11) after two years of marriage.

The couple’s divorce did not come as a shock to fans, who had already spotted signs of the couple’s split. While co-hosting Netflix's live hotdog eating competition, "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef", Bella was spotted without her ring on her weddings finger.

Chigvintsev and Bella share one son together, Matteo, who was born in July 2020.