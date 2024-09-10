Greg Rutherford and Susie Verrill's three-year-old daughter has been in hospital with croup. Photo by Instagram/@susiejverrill. | Instagram/@susiejverrill

Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford three-year-old daughter has been rushed to hospital after struggling to breathe.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rutherford’s long-term love, and the mother of his three children, Susie Verrill, shared the details of the tot’s health on social media. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of images of little Daphne and the hospital to explain what had led to the little girl to be there.

Verrill, who also shares two sons; Milo, nine, and Rex, six, with the Olympian, first shared an image of the hospital bed and said: “So glad I decided to bring her to hospital because she was NOT good.” She then said the youngster had croup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The content creator, who talks about all things fashion, lifestyle, and parenting online, then shared her relief that Daphne started to feel better after being given steroids. In a later post, the mum-of-three then said she felt guilty for not taking her to the hospital sooner, but thanked everyone for their kind messages.

She added that the couple can usually manage croup - a condition that causes swelling in the upper airways of young children - with cold air, drinks and keeping the child calm. This time, however, doctors had to act quickly due to the severity of Daphne's symptoms.

She added: “When I took her in this morning they heard her breathe and rushed us straight through to have steroids because her nostrils were flaring and throat was tugging. Because she’d been so calm and chatty with me I didn’t really panic too much initially.”

According to the NHS: "Croup is a common condition that mainly affects babies' and young children's airways. It's usually mild, but it's important to call NHS 111 if you think your child has croup as they may need treatment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olympic gold medal-winning long jumper Greg Rutherford. | Getty Images

Verrill, age 35, and Rutherford, 37, began dating 2012. Their first child, Milo, was born two years later, followed by their second son, Rex, who was born in July 2017. Their daughter Daphne was born in 2021.

Following the birth of their two sons, the couple announced their engagement in May 2019. They were due to marry in May 2023, but had to cancel their big day due to a family bereavement. Announcing their decision to cancel their big day, Strictly Come Dancing star Rutherford wrote on Instagram: "Today was meant to be our wedding day. Due to the loss of someone so close and important we postponed the big day.

“In typical fashion the UK weather is going to be perfect we're a bit miffed. But we get to plan it all again and hopefully really put together exactly what we want. @susiejverrill I know today will be frustrating, but I love you so much and we'll have an even better wedding when we finally manage to do it."