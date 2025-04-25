Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Archduke Alexander of Austria and Countess Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch married in September 2023, but have now reportedly split up.

According to reports, Archduke Alexander of Austria and Countess Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch have reportedly split up less than two years after tying the knot. The website Vanitatis has reported that “Despite the initial happiness, everything indicates that the couple has begun planning the divorce process. Pending confirmation from both parties, Natacha has already signed and introduced herself to society under her maiden name. She did so at an anti-Valentine's Day gala she organized with her company, RPZ Events, and in which her sister, Ivana, participated.”

On February 14, 2025, her company RPZ Events posted on Instagram that the event had sold out and wrote: “Thrilled to announce that our event is officially sold out! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who signed up—we can’t wait to share this incredible weekend with you. Stay tuned for more events in the future.”

Archduke Alexander of Austria and Countess Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch married in September 2023, but have now reportedly split up. (L-R) Archduchess Gabriella of Austria, Archduke Alexander of Austria, Archduke Christoph of Austria and wife Adelaide Drape-Frich, Archduke Christian and Archduchess Marie Astrid of Austria arrive at Wedding of Prince Amedeo of Belgium and Elisabetta Maria Rosboch Von Wolkenstein at Basilica Santa Maria in Trastevere on July 5, 2014 in Rome, Italy. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

On February 14, 2024, she posted a black and white photograph of her wedding to the Archduke Alexander of Austria and wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day! 💗 The origin of Saint Valentine’s Day is somewhat shrouded in legend and historical ambiguity. One popular story suggests that Valentine was a priest in Rome during the 3rd century AD, who performed marriages for soldiers in secret when marriage was forbidden for young men, as Emperor Claudius ll believed single men made better soldiers. Funny how it has evolved into a more secular celebration with people expressing their affection and love.”

In response to this post, one fan wrote: “Beautiful couple‼️😘😘,” whilst another wrote: “🙌❤🙌.”

Rumours that all might not be well in the relationship between Archduke Alexander of Austria and Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch first surfaced when she did not attend the funeral of the Archduchess Estella of Austria’s funeral in March 2025.

In October 2023, the couple married at Eglise Saint Pierre in the Belœil region and on November 17, 2023, Natacha posted a photo from their wedding on her RPZ Events Instagram page and wrote: “Extremely happy to have married the man of my dreams and organized my own wedding, what a beautiful personal and professional experience. Our Wedding was a Master Piece! Who’s next?”

Guests at the couple’s wedding included the likes of Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Crown Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg and Crown Grand Duchess Stephanie of Luxembourg. Tatler reported that “Following the ceremony, the couple were doused in celebratory confetti and whisked away to the reception, held at the Château de Belœil, where guests were greeted on arrival by the sound of traditional Picardy bagpipes as they made their way across the expansive moat.”

At the time of writing, Archduke Alexander of Austria and Natacha Roumiantzoff-Pachkevitch have not officially confirmed their split.