Laura Harrier walked the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala solo, intensifying speculation she is no longer with Sam Jarou.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Actress Laura Harrier is reportedly no longer with her fiancé Sam Jarou, the couple had been together for more than five years She attended the 2025 Met Gala alone and was photographed without her engagement ring. For the 2025 Met Gala, Laura wore a butter yellow outfit designed by Zac Posen for Gap Studio.

Zac Posen was inspired by the archival family photographs of Laura Harrier’s father and grandfather in their Sunday best and he told Women’s Wear Daily that “Those archival photos of Laura’s father and grandfather in their Sunday best were incredibly moving.” Zac Posen also said that “I like the presence they had in those images- the attitude they embodied, which in part inspired the look for Laura. It was the starting piece for the inspiration and attitude of the piece.”

On April 30, US Weekly reported that actress Laura Harrier had split from Sam Jarou and a source told them that “It’s amicable,” and that since their split, “they have remained friends.” Laura Harrier first met French freelance creative consultant Sam Jarou at a dinner in Los Angeles back in 2019 but she did not confirm they were engaged until September 2022.

Actress Laura Harrier attends the 2025 Met Gala alone after reportedly splitting from fiancé Sam Jarou | Getty Images

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in September 2022, when asked the question “And how significant is that other? Because I’ve heard through the grapevine that that other is very, very significant now,” Laura Harrier replied: “Yeah. We did get engaged recently, which I’m very excited about.”

Laura Harrier then went on to talk about the proposal and said: “It was really simple and sweet in Paris. I never wanted one of those big showy public engagements. That’s just not my personality.”

Cosmopolitan also asked Laura Harrier “How did you know you were ready for something as life-changing as marriage?,” and she said: “The cliché of when you know, you know. I never really believed it until that happened to me. It’s a funny feeling when you just find peace and calm.

“I also really do believe that you need to be ready within yourself before you can find somebody else to be with, which I also always thought was a cliché until I felt secure within myself and the person I am and where I’m at in life.”

What is Laura Harrier best known for?

Laura Harrier is both an actress and a model who was first discovered as a model at the age of 17. Her breakout role was starring as Liz Allan opposite Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming and appeared as civil rights activist Patrice Dumas in BlacKkKlansman. She also appeared as Camille Washington in the Netflix miniseries Hollywood.