Rihanna certainly knows how to make an impression at a red carpet event and at the Met Gala 2025, most certainly stole the show by revealing her third pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky was one of the co-chairs at the event and Rihanna made sure all eyes were on her in a creation by Marc Jacobs which featured a corseted cummerbund.
I was also a fan of Zendaya’s choice of outfit, she wore a custom Louis Vuitton white tailored suit by Pharrell Williams and was styled by Law Roach. Vogue reported that “The white tailored suit paid specific homage to the rock and roll history of the zoot suit- a staple look of Black dandyism. (Zoot suits are known for their high-waisted, tight-cuffed silhouettes)."
When it came to the worst dressed stars, I was not a fan of Sabrina Carpenter's burgundy tuxedo style Louis Vuitton bodysuit and train, it looked like the bottom half of her outfit had been forgotten! According to Sabrina, it was Pharrell Williams’s idea to ditch her pants and she said: 'He was like, You’re quite short so no pants for you.’ So here we are. Here we are.”
Janelle Monáe also attracted attention for all the wrong reasons, yes I know the theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and the dress code was “Tailored for You,” so some will say she nailed it. However, I was not a fan of her Tom Browne look which was created in collaboration with costume designer Paul Tazewell, who has designed costumes for plays on Broadway such as Hamilton. Unfortunately, the look seemed cartoonish and not at all stylish!
Take a look at photos of the best and worst dressed stars from the Met Gala 2025
