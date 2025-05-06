Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Singer Rihanna has debuted a new baby bump at the Met Gala red carpet, confirming rumours that she is pregnant with her third child.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star, 37, walked the red carpet as part of the annual A-list event on Monday, May 5 in New York City. She posed in her Marc Jacobs suit-inspired gown, cradling her growing bump while posing for the cameras.

Her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, was co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, alongside actor Colman Domingo, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and music mogul Pharrell Williams. This year’s Met Gala theme was ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, with the all-male co-chair team leading the first gala to focus exclusively on menswear since 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Singer Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy on the Met Gala red carpet, where she wore a figure-hugging Marc Jacobs gown revealing her growing baby bump. | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking about welcoming another child, A$AP Rocky told reporters: "It is time to just show the people what we were cooking up.”

He thanked supporters for their well-wishes, adding: "I'm glad everybody's happy for us because we're definitely happy.”

Rihanna cradled her baby bump as she revealed her third pregnancy on the Met Gala red carpet. | AFP via Getty Images

Eagle-eyed fans would have spotted Rihanna’s baby bump as she made her way into New York City to get ready for the big event. A photograph of the singer was shared on instagram by her photographer Miles Diggs, showing her walking through New York traffic holding an umbrella while her baby bump was proudly on display.

How many children do Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, shared two children together, with a third now on its way. The couple first got together in 2020 and welcomed their first child, named RZA, in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in Glendale, Arizona, where she revealed her baby bump during the performance , confirming her second pregnancy. Her and Mayers’ second son was born in August 2023, with the couple naming their second child Riot.

Rihanna revealed in an interview with Page Six last December that having children has deepened her relationship with Mayers. She said: "I love him differently as a dad. This is major, major .. it's a turn on. It's just like, wow. What a leader, what a great, patient loving ... and my kids are obsessed with him."

In April 2024, the singer also hinted towards growing the family even more, telling Interview Magazine that she was to have “as many as God wants me to have”. She said: "I don't know what God wants, but I would go for more than two."

"I would try for my girl. But of course if it's another boy, it's another boy.”