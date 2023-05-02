Suicide Squad star Jared Leto paid the most personable tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with his fur-bulous ensemble at the Met Gala 2023

Jared Leto has dressed himself up in a number of wacky ways for huge Hollywood roles over the years, whether it be the tattoos, pasty skin and green hair of the Joker in 2016's Suicide Squad, or the blood hungry vampire fangs of last year's Marvel movie Morbius. But it was his touching, wild and fur-bulous outfit at this year's Met Gala that has everyone talking.

As one of the fashion industry’s most highly regarded and decorated designers, Karl Lagerfeld is renowned for his work with Chanel since 1983, including other collaborations with the likes of Silvia Fendi, as well as his very own label. He is being celebrated for his renaissance-like intelligence and aesthetic which received wide acclaim for its cultural and historical reference points.

Having died at the age of 85 due to health complications relating to pancreatic cancer in 2019, the Met Gala 2023 featured a number of full-throttled tributes to the German, with major stars like Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway adorned in inspired outfits. They often included features of Lagerfeld's work such as pearls, bows and tweeds.

But some went above and beyond to honour the designer's legacy, especially if Jared Leto's attire at the Metropolitan Museum of Art is anything to go by. Here is everything you need to know about Jared Leto's Karl Lagerfeld-inspired cat outfit at the Met Gala 2023.

Why was Jared Leto dressed as a cat at the Met Gala 2023?

Jared Leto has worn a number of risky and headline-grabbing fits over the years, as who can forget when the actor turned up to the benefit carrying his own head and when he was twinned with ex-Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. But viewers were not surprised to see him covered head-to-toe in a cat outfit at the Met Gala this year.

Jared Leto's Karl Lagerfeld-inspired Met Gala 2023 ensemble paid tribute to the designer's famous cat - Credit: Getty

Keeping with the theme of paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Leto decided to honour his famous Birman cat called Choupette. Though he was not the only A-lister to have a meow-inspired ensemble.

Did Doja Cat wear the same outfit as Jared Leto at the Met Gala 2023?

Jared Leto's Choupette homage to Karl Lagerfeld was not the only one at the Met Gala 2023. Doja Cat staged her own feline friendly fit, meowing her way through the night dressed in high-fashion makeup, a prosthetic cat nose and a hooded Oscar de la Renta gown fitted with cat ears.

Doja Cat attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Fellow rapper Lil Nas X also attended the benefit and paid tribute to the late designer's famous furry friend. He could be seen in full silver paint and beaded whiskers.

Who is Choupette and where is he now?

Choupette is a blue-cream tortie Birman cat who was the pet of Karl Lagerfeld. Originally owned by by French model Baptiste Giabiconi, the animal was gifted to the German fashion designer at Christmas 2011. Developing such a close bond that Lagerfeld used him as inspiration in his work, such as rumours of a Choupette-inspired Chanel handbag and his Spring 2012 Couture collection.

Choupette is pictured on the LucyBalu stand during the LucyBalu Product Presentation at Paris Nord Villepinte on September 09, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For LucyBalu x Choupette)

The cat went on to live a high-flying lavish lifestyle that included modelling work. In an interview with The Cut in 2015, Lagerfeld confirmed that Choupette had earned an astonishing $3 million in 2014 alone.