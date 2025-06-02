Fitness influencer Alice Liveing has revealed she's pregnant - after doctors warned her she may not be able to conceive if she didn't change her habits around food and exercise.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her happy news also comes days after the 32-year-old star, who rose to fame with her Alice-with-the-abs persona, took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans she had been rushed to A&E after attending a routine GP appointment - but did not say why.

Alice returned to Instagram on Sunday (June 1) to reveal her pregnancy. She shared a video of herself cradling her growing baby bump and cuddling her husband Patrick Murphy. She wrote: “Some news we wanted to share with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I appreciate that the journey to get here can be a hard one. And seeing this news isn’t always easy. My heart, and love go to anyone still there. I haven’t wanted to hide this from you, but for various reasons and anxieties which I won’t go in to now we’ve wanted to wait a little longer and I hope you can understand that.”

The mum-to-be went on: “We’re both so excited, and filled with hope and love for our next chapter, and can’t wait to take you along with us. I’m due October so the countdown is truly on. Big big love and I cannot wait to get back to sharing so much more soon.'

Alice has received many messages of congratulations from both her fans and celebrity fans. Reality TV star and host Vicky Pattison wrote: 'Oh wow!!! This is incredible news congratulations.” TV star Katie Piper said: “Huge congratulations so happy for you.” TV presenter and model Kirsty Gallagher wrote: “Congratulations, lovely news.”

Alice said she had been taken to Accident and Emergency after a mystery health issue arose when she went to a routine appointment with her doctor on Monday, (May 26). At the time, the star shared a photo from her hospital bed showing that she had a cannula in her arm. Over the top of the image, she wrote: “What a weird old day. Routine GP appointment turned a quick trip to A&E. The NHS is amazing and I'm always in awe of everyone who keeps it running.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next day, however, (Tuesday May 27,) the influencer said her health “saga” was continuing as doctors were unsure what was wrong with her - but she assured fans it wasn't life-threatening.

Fitness influencer Alice Liveing has announced she is pregnant, seven years after doctors told her she wouldn't be able to have children if she didn't change her habits around food and exercise. Photo by Getty Images. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

She wrote: “The saga continues today because basically they're not quite sure what's going on,' she said. 'At some point I'll obviously talk about it all, but only when I've actually got a clue what the situation is. Anyway, it's not crazily dramatic or life-threatening so I'm fine. I'm just obviously worried and want some answers.”

The star’s Alice-with-the-abs persona was built around her having a muscular yet tiny frame - but she has since admitted she was far from healthy. She revealed that her weight dropped so low that her periods stopped. She added that her dedication to so-called clean eating left her sleeping badly, with thinning hair and spot-prone skin.

It was when she was 25-years-old and was dating now-husband Paddy when she visited a fertility specialist to find out why her periods had stopped. She was shocked by what the doctor told her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She told me ‘you're not eating enough and doing too much exercise, your body is in a state of stress and if you carry on you won't be able to have children’. Alice previously told The Sunday Times. “Those words changed my life.”

Wanting to become a mum, Alice began following a programme to gain 10kg which saw her exercising less and eating more. As she changed her life, so too did her career. Her page is now full of images of woman at a healthy weight and words encouraging others to improve their strength and fuel their bodies accordingly.

She also wote a book, called Give Me Strength - which is also the name of her fitness app - in which she candidly spoke about her health journey. Now, she is a personal trainer, broadcaster and podcaster, and shares positive body images.