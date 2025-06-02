A fitness influencer has shared how she sought medical advice when her fans kept asking her if she was pregnant - and found out she actually had an ovarian cyst.

Megan The Trainer, whose real name is Megan Hope Johnson, has recently had surgery to remove a 19 inch cyst -which she said was the size of a “watermelon” - from her ovary.

Before she had the surgery, which took place on May 22, the star, who has more than 600,000 followers across TikTok, Youtube and Instagram, filmed an hour long video posted to her Youtube page in which she explained how TikTok diagnosed her.

She explained how when she posted content which showed her swollen stomach people commented and told asked her if she was pregnant, which she found hurtful, but some also said ‘you look like my sister or my mum or whoever who has an ovarian cyst’.

Megan went on to say that the comments prompted her to make a video where she asked followers with experience of ovarian cysts to share their symptoms. When they did, she realised that she had those symptoms. “So many people came in to help me and I felt so cared for and an overwhelming sense of support,” she said.

She added: “That video is how everybody came to my rescuse and it’s the most incredible thing ever and I’m so incredibly grateful for it.”

Fitness influencer Megan The Trainer was found to have an 19 inch ovarian cyst after her TikTok fans urged her to seek medical advice because of her swollen stomach. Photo by Instagram/@Megan_Hope_Johnson. | Instagram/@Megan_Hope_Johnson

Megan then went to the hospital at the end of April, where doctors performed a CT scan and discovered that she has a “massive ovarian cyst that in 19 inch long, 12 inch wide and 7 inch deep.” Explaining how she reacted to the news, she said: “I wasn’t even scared or worried or concerned, I was just so relieved that there was an answer.”

The influencer has returned to social media in the days since her surgery to tell fans that she is recovering well and grateful to have the “watermelon-sized” cyst removed.

She has received many messages of support from her fans. One said: “You are such a beautiful pure soul. I am glad TikTok led me to your profile and I wish you a healthy speedy recovery.” Another said: “You are such an inspiration, thank you for sharing your journey. Wishing you a speedy recovery.” A third said: “You are in our prayers. Best of luck and take your time healing, you got this.”

Megan also suffers from a stomach condition called diastasis recti, where stomach muscles separate. This is common in pregnant women, but can also occur in others. The influencer said in one of her post-surgery videos that she asked if anything could be done to repair the condition while her cyst was been removed, but she was told that it may heal on its own.

A stomach bulge can be a symptom of diastasis recti, and Megan has previously said on her social media that this is what she initially thought was causing her stomach to swell when she actually had an ovarian cyst.