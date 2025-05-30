A bodybuilder has claimed that he watched himself die when he passed out for up to 45 minutes because he’d taken toxic medication.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fitness star, who did not give his name, narrated the video on the @after.life.echoes TikTok account, and said that a new supplement he was taking ended up being a almost fatal for him due to an unknown toxic substance within it. He did not name the supplement.

The man said he’d taken the substance in a restaurant bathroom, leading to a severe reaction. “I ended up aspirating in a public bathroom,” he said. “I passed out and started to vomit, I aspirated on that vomit, and I ended up dying right there on the bathroom floor.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He alleged that medics estimated he was dead for around 30 to 45 minutes before he was discovered - and said that when he was found he was cold to the touch.

During this time, he said he is convinced he briefly crossed over to the other side but was then brought back to life. He likened the experience to sitting in a comfortable seat in the cinema and watching a movie - except the movie only included the scene of his own lifeless body on the floor.

"I was looking at everything from above, but what's weird is it didn't feel like it was me at all even though I was sitting there looking at my own dead body," he explained.

A bodybuilder has claimed that he watched himself die when he passed out for up to 45 minutes because he’d taken toxic medication. Photo by TikTok/@after.life.echoes. | TikTok/@after.life.echoes

He went on: "I would almost be like going to a movie, like a real movie, and seeing someone dressed like you and looking like you on the movie, but you're like ‘that's not me because I'm over here watching the movie.'" Due to that feeling, he said he didn’t realise in the moment that he had actually died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also claimed he heard the inner thoughts of everyone present in the restaurant, including the chef, and thought that they were included in the movie he was seeing in his head too. "My background is in TV and film, so I though that was such an off choice for the director to think he needed to overplay all these thoughts of everyone in the room."

He said he even watched as medics put his body in a bag and took him into a waiting ambulance. As he was being transported, he began to see a light. Then he heard one of the paramedics say: "This one's not dead."

According to The Daily Express US, the paramedic then unzipped his body bag and he found a sign he was still alive. That's when the man finally started to understand that he had witnessed his own death.